In a joint operation, the IAF and NDRF rescued two people from the Ran River in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan. The IAF also saved an elderly person in Sirmaur. Meanwhile, NDRF continued flood rescue ops in MP and UP, evacuating dozens of people.

IAF, NDRF Rescue Operations in Himachal Pradesh

In a swift joint operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued two individuals stranded in the middle of the fast-flowing, surging Ran River in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan town on Tuesday. Further details awaited.

On the same day, personnel from the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also successfully rescued an elderly person stranded in the middle of a fast-flowing river in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. In a post on X, the IAF stated that the swift execution of the challenging operation ensured the stranded and exhausted individual was brought to safety. "Despite darkness and adverse weather conditions, an IAF helicopter from Western Air Command, successfully rescued an elderly person stranded in the middle of a fast flowing river in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. The challenging operation was carried out promptly, bringing the stranded and exhausted individual safely to shore. IAF- Always ready. Always there," said IAF.

NDRF Continues Flood Rescue in MP and UP

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue to carry out flood rescue operations in various parts of the country, ensuring timely assistance and the safe evacuation of affected residents.

Rescue in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, NDRF personnel evacuated one trapped individual from the flooded Chachai Tola area in Semariya tehsil, along with six others from Bhanigama in Jewa tehsil on August 21, Friday. "NDRF teams continue flood rescue Ops in MP & UP, ensuring timely assistance and safe evacuation of affected people. Rewa,MP I Evacuated one trapped person from flooded areas of Chachai Tola, Tehsil Semariya and 6 persons from Bhanigama Tehsil Jewa," said NDRF.

Evacuation in Uttar Pradesh

Additionally, on the same day, the NDRF evacuated 78 persons stranded in the flooded Lonipar village of Bara tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, ensuring the safety of affected residents and providing immediate assistance to flood-hit communities. In a post on X, while documenting the incident, NDRF reiterated its mission to protect lives and provide immediate assistance to communities affected by floods. "Prayagraj, U.P. | Team evacuated 78 persons from flooded areas of Village Lonipar, Tehsil Bara.NDRF remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and provide immediate assistance to communities affected by floods," added NDRF. (ANI)