Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘My wife didn’t take a single penny’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuts AAP’s graft charges

    "This is not corruption, Manish bhai; it is humanism. My wife did not commit a crime; she attempted to assist Assam during its moment of greatest need. hurling mud at others will not be tolerated. You will suffer legal ramifications," Biswa continued.

    Assam CM himanta biswa sarma rebuts AAP s graft charges says my wife did not take single penny gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for accusing him of corruption in relation to (personal protective equipment) PPE kits during the Covid epidemic. Sisodia has questioned the BJP's silence on allegations of corruption surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan's, firm.

    "The firm in issue wrote to Assam's NHM claiming that delivery of roughly 1,500 PPE kits for Covid fighters must be classified as CSR contribution and so not a single penny must be paid by Govt," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

    "This is not corruption, Manish bhai; it is humanism. My wife did not commit a crime; she attempted to assist Assam during its moment of greatest need. hurling mud at others will not be tolerated. You will suffer legal ramifications," he continued.

    Also Read | AAP's Sisodia accuses Himanta Sarma of handing govt PPE kit contracts to his wife's and son's business partner

    "We are at the very north of the country," Himanta Biswa Sarma has previously stated. He further said, "We were fighting over every piece of PPE at the moment. Roads had been blocked. Train and aviation services have been suspended. We will be eternally thankful to everyone who provided PPE equipment at the time."

    "At the time, my family had given PPE kits to the government of Assam. And no commercial transaction has occurred, nor has any money been sent to any of the firms or persons that are members of my family," he added,

    Also Read: 'Arrest all of us, reliable sources suggest Manish Sisodia will be next': Arvind Kejriwal

    Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed those accusing his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of corruption, saying, "Despite the Assam government duly acknowledging that this was a gift and we are grateful...that letter my wife has already mentioned in her tweet...you can make any kind of account-checking whether that company has been paid a single paisa from the state government... If somebody can show me that, I'll be overjoyed."

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C gcw

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns; Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C

    Amarinder Singh hints at more resignations after 5 senior leaders join BJP calls it tip of iceberg gcw

    Amarinder Singh hints at more resignations after 5 leaders join BJP, calls it 'tip of iceberg'

    Wildlife world environment day 2022 India witnesses 25 per cent decrease in tiger mortality since 2021 drb

    India witnesses 25% decrease in tiger mortality, compared to 2021

    Brutal murder of a man in Delhi Adarsh Nagar captured on CCTV drb

    Brutal murder of a man in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar captured on CCTV

    AAPs Sisodia accuses Himanta Sarma of handing govt PPE kit contracts to his wife's and son's business partners - adt

    AAP's Sisodia accuses Himanta Sarma of handing govt PPE kit contracts to his wife's and son's business partner

    Recent Stories

    tennis Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C gcw

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns; Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to attend the grand marriage RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to attend the grand marriage

    explained India gets world's first liquid-mirror telescope what is it how will it work gcw

    India gets world’s first liquid-mirror telescope; What is it? How will it work?

    tennis Stay Strong French Open 2022 champion Iga Swiatek sends message to war-torn Ukraine snt

    'Stay Strong': French Open champion Swiatek sends message to war-torn Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon