‘My wife didn’t take a single penny’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuts AAP’s graft charges

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for accusing him of corruption in relation to (personal protective equipment) PPE kits during the Covid epidemic. Sisodia has questioned the BJP's silence on allegations of corruption surrounding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan's, firm.

"The firm in issue wrote to Assam's NHM claiming that delivery of roughly 1,500 PPE kits for Covid fighters must be classified as CSR contribution and so not a single penny must be paid by Govt," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

"This is not corruption, Manish bhai; it is humanism. My wife did not commit a crime; she attempted to assist Assam during its moment of greatest need. hurling mud at others will not be tolerated. You will suffer legal ramifications," he continued.

"We are at the very north of the country," Himanta Biswa Sarma has previously stated. He further said, "We were fighting over every piece of PPE at the moment. Roads had been blocked. Train and aviation services have been suspended. We will be eternally thankful to everyone who provided PPE equipment at the time."

"At the time, my family had given PPE kits to the government of Assam. And no commercial transaction has occurred, nor has any money been sent to any of the firms or persons that are members of my family," he added,

Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed those accusing his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of corruption, saying, "Despite the Assam government duly acknowledging that this was a gift and we are grateful...that letter my wife has already mentioned in her tweet...you can make any kind of account-checking whether that company has been paid a single paisa from the state government... If somebody can show me that, I'll be overjoyed."