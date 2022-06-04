Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP's Sisodia accuses Himanta Sarma of handing govt PPE kit contracts to his wife's and son's business partner

    The AAP leader claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's company does not even deal in medical equipment.

    AAPs Sisodia accuses Himanta Sarma of handing govt PPE kit contracts to his wife's and son's business partners - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Dehli, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    As India battled the Covid outbreak in 2020, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, stated that the then-Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave contracts to his wife's and son's business associates to supply PPE kits over market pricing, citing media reports. 

    While talking at a press meet, Sisodia claimed that while the Assam government purchased PPE kits from other companies for Rs 600 a piece, Sarma placed urgent supply orders for Rs 990 a piece with the enterprises of his wife and son's business partners, "taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency."

    Sisodia further claimed that Sarma's wife's company does not even deal in medical equipment.

    While citing media reports, Sisodia said, "The contract provided to Sarma's wife's firm was withdrawn since the company could not produce PPE kits. Another supply order was given to the firm belonging to Sarma's son's business partners at Rs 1,680 per kit."

    Two websites co-wrote the story, and it was published two days ago, Sisodia stated. The AAP leader questioned why Bharatiya Janata Party members remained silent on a chief minister of a state-run by the saffron party being accused of corruption.

    "They talk about corruption and make groundless accusations against opposing party members. I'd like to know more about their perceptions of corruption. I'd like to know if they think this (Assam case) is a case of corruption or not," Sisodia continued.

    The Enforcement Directorate arrested Satyendra Jain on false corruption charges, Sisodia said, and the Centre told the court on Friday that he is "not an accused."

    After hours of questioning, the ED detained Jain on May 30 in a money-laundering investigation. The AAP leader and his wife allegedly accumulated a disproportionate wealth of Rs 1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017, more than double their recognised sources of income, as per the agency. 

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
