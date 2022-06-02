Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Arrest all of us, reliable sources suggest Manish Sisodia will be next': Arvind Kejriwal

    In an indirect remark, Kejriwal suggested that instead of arresting his ministers and MLAs one at a time, the Centre should round up all of them and conduct as many raids and investigations as it wants.

    Arrest all of us reliable sources suggest Manish Sisodia will be next Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he had received information from "reliable sources" that his deputy Manish Sisodia will be detained next in a "false case," similar to how his minister Satyendar Jain was jailed on the orders of the national government.

    In a news conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said that he had been briefed by trustworthy sources that the Centre had directed all agencies to build a bogus case against Sisodia, Delhi's education minister, in order to arrest him.

    CM Kejriwal stated that these are the same trustworthy sources that informed him a few months ago that Satyendar Jain will be jailed in a "false case."

    Also Read | Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Kejriwal whom ED arrested?

     

     

    "I'd previously declared a few months ago that the Central Government would arrest Satyendar Jain in a bogus case. According to reliable sources, Manish Sisodia will be arrested soon, and the Centre has directed various agencies to file bogus cases against him," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated.

    Kejriwal predicted Manish Sisodia's imprisonment and went on to hail him as "the finest education minister of independent India."

    In an indirect remark, Kejriwal suggested that instead of arresting his ministers and MLAs one at a time, the Centre should round up all of them and conduct as many raids and investigations as it wants.

    Also Read: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case

    "I suggest that Prime Minister Modi imprison all AAP ministers and MLAs and direct all government authorities to conduct all investigations concurrently." You may conduct as many raids as you choose. Arresting one minister at a time stymies public activities," claimed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana synonymous with hard work and dedication: PM Modi on state's Formation Day - adt

    Telangana synonymous with hard work and dedication: PM Modi on state's Formation Day

    Deccan queen, India's first deluxe train, Celebrates 92 years - adt

    Deccan Queen, India's first deluxe train, Celebrates 92 years

    2 wheeler and 4 wheeler drivers in Bengaluru clueless about traffic signs reveals survey gcw

    2-wheeler and 4-wheeler drivers in Bengaluru clueless about traffic signs, reveals survey

    Will work as a small soldier under PM Modi leadership Hardik Patel s tweet confirms BJP entry gcw

    Will work as a small soldier under PM Modi leadership: Hardik Patel's tweet confirms BJP entry

    NEET PG results 2022 declared in record 10 days: Check your results here snt

    NEET-PG results 2022 declared in record 10 days: Check your results here

    Recent Stories

    Wednesday Box Office Report Kartik Aryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule over other films drb

    Wednesday Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule over other films

    India to tour West Indies-USA for limited-overs series in July-August; see schedule-ayh

    India to tour West Indies-USA for limited-overs series in July-August; see schedule

    Apple to move some of iPad production out of China Know all details gcw

    Apple to move some of iPad production out of China? Know all details

    Telangana synonymous with hard work and dedication: PM Modi on state's Formation Day - adt

    Telangana synonymous with hard work and dedication: PM Modi on state's Formation Day

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth? snt

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon