'Arrest all of us, reliable sources suggest Manish Sisodia will be next': Arvind Kejriwal

In an indirect remark, Kejriwal suggested that instead of arresting his ministers and MLAs one at a time, the Centre should round up all of them and conduct as many raids and investigations as it wants.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he had received information from "reliable sources" that his deputy Manish Sisodia will be detained next in a "false case," similar to how his minister Satyendar Jain was jailed on the orders of the national government.

In a news conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said that he had been briefed by trustworthy sources that the Centre had directed all agencies to build a bogus case against Sisodia, Delhi's education minister, in order to arrest him.

CM Kejriwal stated that these are the same trustworthy sources that informed him a few months ago that Satyendar Jain will be jailed in a "false case."

"I'd previously declared a few months ago that the Central Government would arrest Satyendar Jain in a bogus case. According to reliable sources, Manish Sisodia will be arrested soon, and the Centre has directed various agencies to file bogus cases against him," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated.

Kejriwal predicted Manish Sisodia's imprisonment and went on to hail him as "the finest education minister of independent India."

"I suggest that Prime Minister Modi imprison all AAP ministers and MLAs and direct all government authorities to conduct all investigations concurrently." You may conduct as many raids as you choose. Arresting one minister at a time stymies public activities," claimed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.