    Asianet News supports family of lottery salesman who committed suicide over delay of house construction

    Asianet News has come forward to help the family of Gopi, a lottery salesman in Pathanamthitta's Omallur, who committed suicide after delayed house construction under the LIFE scheme. An amount of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to his family.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Asianet News has reached out to the family of Gopi, a LIFE Mission beneficiary who committed suicide in Omallur. A sum of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to complete the construction of his house which stopped halfway. The Omallur Panchayat in Pathanamthitta initially released Rs 2 lakh, however, did not allocate the remaining amount due to financial crisis. Asianet News will hand over the money to Gopi's family today to complete the house construction.

    Also read: Kerala man ends life over Life Mission house delay

    Gopi, a lottery salesman set himself on fire since his house under the state government's Life Mission Scheme was not completed. Gopi conveyed in a note his dissatisfaction with the unfulfilled promise of his home, which he received through the government's Life Mission Scheme. As written in the suicide note, the relatives said that the reason for the suicide was that the construction of the house under the LIFE Scheme came to a halt.

    "I've come to the conclusion that those who fail don't deserve to live, so I'm taking my own life. Because of the financial crisis, house construction is still ongoing. Before Onam, I made the raw material purchases for my concrete project. However, the work's subsequent installment has not yet received approval. I'm sorry to everyone," Gopi wrote.

    Gopi, a kidney patient, was residing in a temporary dwelling near his newly built home. He desired to bring his ailing wife to the new house. His wife moved in with their daughter after having her leg amputated.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
