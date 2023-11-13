Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala man ends life over Life Mission house delay

    A lottery salesman ended his life by setting himself on fire in Pathanamthitta after a delay in the construction of his house under the Life Mission scheme. The Omallur panchayat has speeded up efforts to grant Rs 2 lakh to the deceased Gopi's family.

    Kerala man ends life over Life Mission house delay anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: In a terrible instance, a lottery salesman set himself on fire since his house under the state government's Life Mission Scheme was not completed. The deceased is recognised as Gopi, a native of Omallur. Gopi conveyed in a note his dissatisfaction with the unfulfilled promise of his home, which he received through the government's Life Mission Scheme. The panchayat authorities halted funding, he claimed, which caused delays in the house's construction. 

    Gopi, a kidney patient, was residing in a temporary dwelling near his newly built home. He desired to bring his ailing wife to the new house. His wife moved in with their daughter after having her leg amputated.

    The family says that Gopi went to the panchayat office several times to get the remaining amount for the house construction and ended her life due to depression. The construction of the house started in April. Rs 2 lakh have been received so far. Due to financial crisis, the Panchayat did not pay the remaining amount.

    Folllowing the suicide of the Life Mission beneficiary, the government has speeded up the steps to allot Rs 2 lakh more to Gopi's family under the scheme through HUDCO loan immediately. The officials of Life Mission informed Omallur panchayat about this. The emergency panchayat committee will also meet soon. Panchayat has also started trying to give more money to the family by collecting CSR funds.
     

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Communication established with trapped workers; ops continue

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Communication established with trapped workers; ops continue

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-743 November 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-743 November 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala News Live 13 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow

    Just looking like a wow CM Himanta joins internet trend shares pics of Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam gcw

    ‘Just looking like a wow’: CM Himanta joins internet trend, shares pics of Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam

    Recent Stories

    Deepavali in Bengaluru marked by over 25 firecracker incident cases vkp

    Deepavali in Bengaluru marked by over 25 firecracker incident cases

    'Tiger 3' Day 1 box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer grosses Rs 44.50 crore RKK

    'Tiger 3' Day 1 box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer grosses Rs 44.50 crore

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    Fire burns down furniture showroom in Bengaluru on Diwali night vkp

    Fire burns down furniture showroom in Bengaluru on Diwali night

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Communication established with trapped workers; ops continue

    Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Communication established with trapped workers; ops continue

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon