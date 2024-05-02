As deadline for nomination nears, Congress to end Amethi, Rae Bareli suspense tonight: Report

Reports suggest that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are reluctant to contest from the family’s tradition seats, and efforts are being made to convince them to fight from at least one. The filing for nominations ends on May 3.

The tension surrounding Congress candidates in Amethi and Raebareli has been heightened, with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra allowed a few more hours to decide. According to reports, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge suggested that both contest, but left the final decision to them in view of their "knowledge of the ground reality". They are expected to convey their decision to him by tonight. Tomorrow is the last date for filing of nomination.

According to reports, Kharge advised Rahul Gandhi that the brothers' decision not to run for the two seats, which have been family strongholds for decades, would send the incorrect message not just to party workers but also to the Opposition, the ruling coalition, and voters. The implications will be felt throughout Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country. The party had assigned Kharge the task of selecting a candidate, following which he met with Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.

Reports further suggest that Rahul Gandhi is anticipated to try to reclaim Amethi, which he lost to the BJP's Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019 after serving in parliament for three terms. Despite mounting pressure, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remains steadfast in her choice not to run for office. There was considerable expectation that she would fill her mother's shoes in Raebareli. Sonia Gandhi has represented Raebareli in the Lok Sabha since 2004, but she shifted to the Rajya Sabha this year.

For weeks, the Congress has been postponing its selection on applicants for the two seats. But time has almost run out. Election for both seats is due on May 20, the fifth phase.

The final five phases will see elections for 353 seats. The Congress is contesting 330 of these seats. This is the lowest number of seats contested by Congress since the country's independence. The explanation is that the Opposition is forming a united front, and several seats have been handed to friends in different states.

Latest Videos