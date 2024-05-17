Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Come back to office or get fired: Cognizant issues major warning to employees

    Cognizant, a leading IT services company, has issued a stern warning to its employees regarding the return-to-office policy. The company has made it clear that those who continue to ignore the directive to return to the office despite repeated reminders could face severe disciplinary actions, including termination.

    Come back to office or get fired: Cognizant issues major warning to employees gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    Cognizant, a major IT company has issued a stern warning to its employees and stated that if they fail to obey the work from office order, it could result in their termination. According to media reports, the firm wrote a letter to its workers on April 15, imploring individuals who have failed to begin in-person work despite earlier warnings to take responsibility.

    Employees were urged to review earlier emails from corporate executives as they prepared to return to the workplace. Until the beginning of this year, Cognizant did not have such a policy and permitted teams to visit the office based on project needs. This latest direction came many months after the business urged its staff in India to work.

    The letter from the business cited in the story states, "Please note that failure to adhere to the directions will amount to serious misconduct as per company policies and accordingly, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against you, which may lead up to termination."

    The letter from the business cited in the story states, "Please note that failure to adhere to the directions will amount to serious misconduct as per company policies and accordingly, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against you, which may lead up to termination."

    Meanwhile, an individual familiar with the issue told the newspaper that staff had received multiple requests to return to the office from a variety of sources, including the project manager, human resource team, and team manager. Another executive stated that in February, Cognizant sent emails to its workers, particularly those on the bench, informing them that their office attendance was being tracked and reported to upper management.

    Another employee added, "Many of my colleagues across cities in India have gotten verbal warnings from HR to return to the office for work if their project requires them to work from the office for a specific number of days. Things are returning to normal, as they were before COVID."

    Cognizant ended the March 2024 quarter with 344,400 workers. This was a 3,300 personnel decline from the December 2023 quarter. According to reports, India accounts for 73 percent of Cognizant's workforce, or 254,000 out of 347,700 people.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UN upgrades India's 2024 GDP growth projection to 6.9% from 6.2%; WATCH global economic prospects snt

    UN upgrades India's 2024 GDP growth projection to 6.9% from 6.2%; WATCH global economic prospects

    Haldiram Snacks gets big from Blackstone-led consortium, valuing business at over Rs 70,000 crore: Report snt

    Haldiram Snacks gets bid from Blackstone-led consortium, valuing business at over Rs 70,000 crore: Report

    India sees rise in 'Ghost malls' as customers prefer online shopping; Bengaluru ranks third vkp

    India sees rise in 'Ghost malls' as customers prefer online shopping; Bengaluru ranks third

    Apple CEO succession who will take over after Tim Cook here is what latest report suggests gcw

    Apple CEO succession: Who will take over after Tim Cook? Here’s what latest report suggests

    personal finance Investing in real estate projects? Consider these 4 factors anr

    Investing in real estate projects? Consider these 4 factors

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland state lottery result May 17, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 17, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    THESE Malayalam iconic films gear up for re-release; Check anr

    THESE Malayalam iconic films gear up for re-release

    IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy stadium's drainage system wows fans ahead of RCB vs CSK clash amid rain threat (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy stadium's drainage system wows fans ahead of RCB vs CSK clash amid rain threat (WATCH)

    7 tips to get rid of bad smell from your bathroom gcw eai

    7 tips to get rid of bad smell from your bathroom

    'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga RKK

    Baahubali: Crown of Blood REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon