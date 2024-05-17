Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma planning to shift abroad? Details here

Entertainment
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple in the industry and while Virat commands the cricket pitch, Anushka rules the hearts of the audience with her acting abilities.
The couple, as they are affectionately known, frequently impresses admirers with their incredible chemistry. They recently welcomed their second child in London.
In a recent media interview at the Royal Gala Diner, Virat Kohli discussed his retirement plan.
"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while. So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going."
So, once the cricketer retires, would Virat and Anushka relocate abroad with their children?
Will the actress also leave her acting career? There is nothing certain yet, but fans get emotional after hearing Virat talk about his retirement plans.
Virat Kohli is currently playing in the ongoing IPL 2024 and Anushka Sharma is awaiting the release of her film 'Chakda 'Xpress'.