Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, 10th since revival project

    Details awaitedSince March 2023, seven adult cheetahs, brought from Namibia, and three cubs born in India have died. In a statement, the director of the project overseeing the cheetah relocation said the cause of the death could only be ascertained after post-mortem.

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh 10th since revival project gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    Another cheetah died today in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh - the 10th such death since their reintroduction in India in 2022. The Namibian cheetah was named Shaurya and the cause of death will be known after the post-mortem, said an official statement.  With the death of Shaurya, seven adult cheetahs and three cubs born in India have died since March 2023.

    In a statement, the director of the project overseeing the cheetah relocation said the cause of the death could only be ascertained after post-mortem. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) and Director Lion Project said late in the morning the tracking team observed “incoordination and staggering gait" in the animal following which Shaurya was tranquilized.  

    Around 3:17 p.m., the Namibian cheetah passed away due to lack of response to cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Postmortem examination is the only way to determine the cause of death.

    A total of 20 animals were relocated from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park in two batches under the government's Project Cheetah. The first batch came in September 2022 and the second in February 2023.

    The initiative is an ambitious endeavour by India to bring back cheetahs in the wild. In the nation, cheetahs went extinct around seven decades ago. In August 2023, a female cheetah 'Dhatri' was found dead in Kuno National Park. Four months back, in March, a Namibian cheetah named Sasha died due to kidney complications.
     

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir 108 foot long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid chants of Jai Shri Ram WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir: 108-foot-long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Nidumamidi Swamiji stirs controversy, says it was inappropriate for Hindus to demolish Babri Masjid vkp

    Karnataka: Nidumamidi Swamiji stirs controversy, says it was inappropriate for Hindus to demolish Babri Masjid

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary snt

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan , ministers to hold protest against Centre's neglect in Delhi on Feb 8 anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers to hold protest against Centre's neglect in Delhi on Feb 8

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

    Leaked Documents from Germany showcases West fearing a Vladimir Putin instigated World War 3 avv

    Leaked Documents from Germany showcases West fearing a Vladimir Putin instigated World War 3

    Chandipur to Bhitarkanika: 7 best kept secrets of Odisha ATG

    Chandipur to Bhitarkanika: 7 best kept secrets of Odisha

    Ram Mandir: 7 ways to receive Lord Ram's blessings on Pratistha Divas ATG

    Ram Mandir: 7 ways to receive Lord Ram's blessings on Pratistha Divas

    Visiting Ayodhya? Take holy dip in Sarayu River for THESE reasons anr

    Visiting Ayodhya? Take holy dip in Sarayu River for THESE reasons

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon