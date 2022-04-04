Andhra Pardesh gets 13 new districts, total tally reaches 26

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced 13 new districts via video conference at Tadepalli in the Guntur district.

Andhra Pradesh received a new map on Monday, an additional 13 new districts; now, the total digits of districts in the state are 26. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced 13 new districts via video conference at Tadepalli in the Guntur district.

The CM also reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and assigned collectors and superintendents of police to the newly formed districts. In January, the state government had issued a draft statement to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and requested opinions and objections.

It got 16,600 public recommendations and concerns, which were all taken into account. Following consultations with citizens and public representatives, officials provided recommendations.

During the polling for the 2019 assembly elections, Reddy pledged that every Lok Sabha constituency would be turned into a district if his party was elected.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was formed out of the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam. In the statement, the government stated that with the formation of small districts, the distance from the district centre to rural and border communities would be reduced. The district administration will become more accessible to the public; as the government gets closer to the people, there will be more responsiveness.

It further added that the district police officers and all the other Government Departments, including their camp offices, will be housed in the same building, eliminating the bother of people travelling kilometres to work in different government offices.

The list below is the 13 new-formed Andhra Pradesh districts.

1) Manyam district carved out of Vizianagaram district

2) Anakapalli district carved out of Visakhapatnam district

3) Alluri Sitarama Raju carved out of Visakhapatnam district

4) Kakinada carved out of East Godavari district

5) Konaseema carved out of East Godavari district

6) Eluru carved out of West Godavari district

7) Palnadu carved out of Guntur district

8) Bapatla carved out of Guntur district

9) Nandyal carved out of Kurnool district

10) Sri Satya Sai district carved out of Anantapur

11) Sri Balaji carved out of the Chittoor district

12) Annamaya carved out of Kadapa district

13) NT Rama Rao district was carved out of the existing Krishna district.

