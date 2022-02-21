Andhra Pradesh IT minister Gautham Reddy passes away

Reddy, an MLA from the Atmakur Assembly seat, has just returned from Dubai after visiting the Dubai Expo. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow for his cabinet colleague's untimely death.

Mekapati Gautham Reddy, Minister of Information Technology and Industries in Andhra Pradesh, passed away on Monday morning after a heart attack. After suffering a heart attack and collapsing at home, the 50-year-old was taken to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. Doctors, however, proclaimed him dead.

"On arrival, he was unconscious, not breathing, and in cardiac arrest. In our emergency room, he got urgent CPR and advanced cardiac life support," according to a hospital press release.

According to the report, he was attended to by an emergency medical team and experts such as cardiologists and critical care doctors. "CPR was performed for almost 90 minutes. Despite our best attempts, he was unable to be resurrected," it was added.

"He was certified dead at 9:16 a.m. this morning. In this sad moment, we are doing everything we can to help his family," according to the hospital's statement.

Reddy, an MLA from the Atmakur Assembly seat, has just returned from Dubai after visiting the Dubai Expo. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow for his cabinet colleague's untimely death. The Chief Minister expressed his sadness at the tragic tragedy, calling Reddy a "young promising leader" who he had known from his early days, and added that words fail to explain the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

"With a sorrowful heart, he extended his profound condolences to the departed family members," according to a press statement. Several political heavyweights visited the hospital, including TDP leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Telangana Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and YSR Telangana Party leader Y Sharmila.

On November 2, 1971, Gautam Reddy was born. He was the son of former Member of Parliament Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. Gautam Reddy was born in the Nellore district of Brahmanapalli. He earned his M.Sc. from the University of Manchester in Manchester, England. Since the founding of YCP, the Mekapati family has been with YS Jagan.

In 2014, Mekapati Gautam Reddy entered politics. Gautam Reddy, who ran for the YCP in the Assembly elections in Atmakur in 2014 and 2019, won. YS Jagan is the Minister for Information Technology and Industries in YS Jagan's Cabinet. After learning of his death, family members, relatives, and YCP leaders in Hyderabad hurried to the hospital.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh withdraws 3-capital legislation, to have one capital, announces CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Also Read | Telangana Minister Malla Reddy donates Rs 1.75 crore to Yadadri temple

Also Read | Water war between AP and Telangana: AP CM Jagan writes to PM Modi for intervention