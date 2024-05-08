Lifestyle

What is silent heart attack? What are its warning signs?

Image credits: Freepik

Silent heart attack

A silent heart attack, also known as a silent myocardial infarction (SMI), is a heart attack that occurs without the classic symptoms like chest pain or discomfort.

Image credits: Getty

Silent heart attack

It's called "silent" because the person may not realize they're having a heart attack, and the symptoms can be subtle or mistaken for other conditions.

Image credits: freepik

Warning signs- Discomfort in the chest

While not as severe as the pain experienced in a typical heart attack, some people may still feel pressure, tightness, or discomfort in the chest area.

Image credits: Getty

Warning signs- Shortness of breath

Feeling breathless or having difficulty breathing may occur, especially during physical exertion or even at rest.

Image credits: Freepik

Warning signs- Fatigue

Unusual tiredness or fatigue that's not relieved by rest can be a sign of a silent heart attack.

Image credits: Getty

Warning signs- Weakness

Feeling weak or lightheaded without any apparent reason can be another subtle symptom.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One