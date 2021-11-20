  • Facebook
    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update: 27 dead, many missing; 70 per cent of Tirupati under water

    First Published Nov 20, 2021, 7:20 PM IST
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas. 

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    The death toll due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh has mounted to 27. In Anantapur, a building collapse claimed the lives of four people, including two children. Seven people were killed in floods in Chittoor. Around 25 people are missing in Nantallur. The search is on for 18 bus passengers who were swept away in Kadapa. More teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed. On Saturday morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas. 

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    Twelve bodies were recovered from various rivers in Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, media reports claimed that around 100 people were missing. Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and other parts of the state were hit by torrential flooding triggered by two depressions that developed in the Bay of Bengal.

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    Heavy rains are expected in the eastern districts of Andhra Pradesh. Flood warnings have been sounded in the Tirupati temple area. Visit to Tirupati has been suspended due to landslides. Many of the smaller temples in the city are underwater. Hundreds of pilgrims from different states are reportedly stranded. Pilgrims stranded on the way have been shifted to government centres. According to reports, 70 per cent of the temple town of Tirupati is still underwater. The famous Venkateswara Temple, Kapileshwara Temple and the Anjaneya Temple are flooded. 

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    Three buses of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation were stranded in the Kadapa district on Friday following heavy rains. Twelve people on the buses were killed while 18 passengers are missing. Rescuers have recovered 12 bodies and are still searching for missing persons in the Rajampet area. The buses were stranded in Mandpalle, Akepadu and Nandalur villages. Passengers, along with drivers and conductors, climbed on top of the buses as floodwaters gushed into the vehicles. Even though locals rescued a few people, the strong currents swept away the buses and passengers.

     

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    The Annamayya Reservoir in the Kadapa district has collapsed, resulting in floods in nearby Gundalur, Seshamambapuram and Mandpalle villages. The torrential rainfall also inundated areas like Nandulur and Rajampet.

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force helicopter rescued 10 people stranded in the Chitravati river in Anantapur district. Police said National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Revenue, Fire Service and swimming experts were also involved in the rescue operation. Low-lying areas in three districts of the state were inundated due to the overflowing streams, creeks, tanks and reservoirs. Heavy rains have brought life to a complete standstill.

