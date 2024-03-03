Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amul's latest doodle featuring Bill Gates, Dolly Chaiwala goes viral; Check out

    Gates, is in the country to partake in the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, enjoyed a cup of tea with the internet-famous tea seller. Their interaction was perfectly captured in a doodle by Amul.

    Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft, has undoubtedly been enjoying his vacation to India. The internet mogul traveled to the nation to take part in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

    In Jamnagar, Gujarat, the opulent three-day event got begin on Saturday. One of the international attendees who has been invited to the event is Gates. Upon touching down in India, Gates whipped up a storm on social media for his light-heated interaction with Dolly Chaiwala, a popular tea seller who runs a roadside stall on the Ravindra Nath Tagore Marg in Nagpur.

    After the video quickly went viral, Amul Topical created a humorous picture that had Dolly Chaiwala and Bill Gates. A text on the image reads, “Chaicrosoft. Amul– Gatesway To Taste.” The graphic was based on a true tale, however it was altered in some way. In the animated version, Gates was seen receiving two slices of bread with Amul butter from Dolly Chaiwala, who was also carrying a glass of tea.

    “Bill Gates enjoys some tea at Dolly Chaiwala,” Amul India wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Many people thanked Amul India's marketing team for their inventiveness and awareness of current social media trends when the graphic appeared on the Meta platform.

    It was none other than Bill Gates who posted the video to Instagram initially. "One chai, please," Gates can be heard requesting in the first scene of the video. The following frames feature Dolly Chaiwala manoeuvering milk and other ingredients to prepare a steaming cup of tea. Gates captioned the post, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”

