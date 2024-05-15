Municipal bonds to CDs: 7 risk-free investments to make money

Lifestyle
Deposit your money into a savings account at a bank. While the returns are low, your principal is typically insured up to a certain limit by government-backed schemes.
Higher interest than savings accounts for locking funds for a fixed term. Low-risk, especially from reputable banks.
These U.S. government bonds are considered one of the safest investments. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds are available with varying maturities from a few days to 30 years.
Issued by governments for public projects they are relatively safe and backed by taxing power, often federal tax-exempt.
Bonds issued by stable and financially strong corporations are considered lower risk compared to those issued by riskier companies.
Insured products with guaranteed returns over a fixed period and also provides steady income and principal protection.
Invest in short-term, high-quality debt securities and aim for a stable NAV of $1, suitable for capital preservation.