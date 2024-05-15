Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

    The arrest, which occurred on October 3 last year, was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The police alleged that NewsClick received a significant amount of money from China with the intention to disrupt India's sovereignty and incite disaffection against the country.

    Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 15) issued an order for the release of NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha, following his plea challenging his arrest by Delhi Police in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

    The order was delivered by a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, declaring the arrest and subsequent remand order of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha to be invalid in the eyes of the law.

    NewsClick, an online news portal, was accused of receiving substantial funds to promote pro-China propaganda through its news stories.

    Additionally, Purkayastha was accused of conspiring with a group called the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to undermine the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Furthermore, Delhi Police presented evidence alleging that Purkayastha infused funds from China into India to fuel and perpetuate various events, including the 2020 Delhi riots, a disinformation campaign regarding Covid-19, incitement of the farmers' protests, and involvement in terror funding in Kashmir.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
