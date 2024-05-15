Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Ram Charan living with his in-laws'? Here's what we know

    First Published May 15, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Upasana Konidela discussed her emotional journey through childbirth and postpartum experiences, emphasizing her actor husband Ram Charan's steadfast support throughout the process.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are among the most popular couples in the South cinema business. They are also popular worldwide, courtesy of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which made him a global star. Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, and now enjoy their new duties as parents.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, in an interview with a major media outlet, Upasana spoke candidly about her emotional journey through childbirth and postpartum experiences, emphasising her husband's continuous support throughout.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Upasana discussed how Ram Charan helped her through postpartum depression, including his role as her therapist and his decision to stay with her at her parents' home after their baby was born. She emphasised prioritising maternal well-being and seeking expert assistance if needed.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Upasana said, "My husband is my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place (after they had the baby). I understand that it's not the same for all mothers, so it's vital for them to prioritise their well-being and seek professional help when needed."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also thanked Ram Charan for his hands-on approach to parenting, characterising him as a dedicated father whose presence has been vital to her.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite their hectic schedules, Upasana expressed their difficulties in leaving Kaara at home when they travel, stating that Ram Charan might be more emotional than their daughter.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the uninitiated, Ram Charan and Upasana married on June 14, 2012, and welcomed their daughter in June 2023, marking another milestone in their wonderful journey together.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the professional front, Ram Charan is preparing for his forthcoming film Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film, which stars Kiara Advani and others, is a highly anticipated political action thriller that will be released in September of this year. 

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    'House of the Dragon Season 2' trailer out: 'War is coming' Rhaenyra Targaryen declares; read details

    Where is Prabhas? Fans and netizens wonder why Baahubali star was not spotted during voting for LS Polls 2024

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Messi from 'Anatomy of a Fall' walk red carpet on four legs - WATCH

    7 things to keep in mind while investing in stocks

    Summer Fun! Rose to Pistachio: 5 Kulfis you should not miss

    'Modi is a remarkable leader': Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term

    Nagaland state lottery result May 15, 2024: Today's winning numbers

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

