Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amit Shah's 59th birthday: PM Modi sends birthday wishes, calls him an 'outstanding administrator'

    The Prime Minister praises Amit Shah's dedication to India's progress, his commitment to improving the quality of life for the underprivileged, and his significant contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and advancing the cooperative sector.

    Amit Shah's 59th birthday: PM Modi sends birthday wishes, calls him an 'outstanding administrator' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    As Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates his 59th birthday on October 22, 2023, he receives warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amit Shah, a prominent member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former BJP President, has been entrusted with the Ministry of Cooperation, a department established by Prime Minister Modi on July 6, 2021.

    In honor of his special day, Prime Minister Modi has taken to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to extend his birthday greetings to the Home Minister. The Prime Minister praises Amit Shah's dedication to India's progress, his commitment to improving the quality of life for the underprivileged, and his significant contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and advancing the cooperative sector. Modi lauds Shah's role in strengthening the BJP and wishes him a long and healthy life.

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

    Responding to this Amit Shah said, "My heartfelt gratitude to you for your wishes, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your words have always been an inspiration to serve our nation better and a pathfinder in doing so. It is truly a blessing to contribute to the nation under your visionary leadership and guidance."

    Explained: What is two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine war?

    To commemorate the 59th birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a special tree-planting event was organized in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, graced the tree-plantation program with his presence.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Father breaks stereotypes with joyful 'Baraat' for daughter after her divorce; internet lauds him snt

    WATCH: Father breaks stereotypes with joyful 'Baraat' for daughter after her divorce; internet lauds him

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH) AJR

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

    Kerala: Tik-Tok star Meesha Vineeth arrested again for attempt to murder case rkn

    Kerala: Tik-Tok star Meesha Vineeth arrested again for attempt to murder case

    Cyclone Tej set to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today; No threat to Gujarat, Maharashtra AJR

    Cyclone Tej set to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today; No threat to Gujarat, Maharashtra

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-622 October 22 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-622 October 22 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Father breaks stereotypes with joyful 'Baraat' for daughter after her divorce; internet lauds him snt

    WATCH: Father breaks stereotypes with joyful 'Baraat' for daughter after her divorce; internet lauds him

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH) AJR

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

    Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open in Bengaluru

    Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open in Bengaluru

    Explained What is two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine war? AJR

    Explained: What is two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine war?

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon