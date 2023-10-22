Amit Shah's 59th birthday: PM Modi sends birthday wishes, calls him an 'outstanding administrator'

The Prime Minister praises Amit Shah's dedication to India's progress, his commitment to improving the quality of life for the underprivileged, and his significant contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and advancing the cooperative sector.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates his 59th birthday on October 22, 2023, he receives warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amit Shah, a prominent member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former BJP President, has been entrusted with the Ministry of Cooperation, a department established by Prime Minister Modi on July 6, 2021.

In honor of his special day, Prime Minister Modi has taken to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to extend his birthday greetings to the Home Minister. The Prime Minister praises Amit Shah's dedication to India's progress, his commitment to improving the quality of life for the underprivileged, and his significant contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and advancing the cooperative sector. Modi lauds Shah's role in strengthening the BJP and wishes him a long and healthy life.

Responding to this Amit Shah said, "My heartfelt gratitude to you for your wishes, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your words have always been an inspiration to serve our nation better and a pathfinder in doing so. It is truly a blessing to contribute to the nation under your visionary leadership and guidance."

To commemorate the 59th birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a special tree-planting event was organized in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, graced the tree-plantation program with his presence.