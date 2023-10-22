Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: What is two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine war?

    Dignitaries including Arab heads of state, royalty, and high-ranking officials from various regions, spanning the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Brazil, convened at this momentous event. Notably, the United States and Israel were notably absent from the summit.

    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    In a gathering known as the Cairo Peace Summit, prominent leaders from Arab and European nations have emphasized the crucial importance of a two-state solution for resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict. The summit's primary objective is to seek avenues for averting further escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

    Explained: Gaganyaan First Test Flight mission, timeline, objectives and more

    Initially, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi rejected the idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza, highlighting a growing awareness among Arab leaders that Palestinian lives must be valued equally to Israeli lives. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the call for a two-state solution and condemned a recent terrorist attack in Israel, advocating for a united global front against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

    The stark Israeli response to the October 7 attack, resulting in significant casualties and displacement, further underscores the urgency of finding a sustainable resolution to the protracted conflict.

    Israel-Palestine war: What is two-state solution?

    The two-state solution, which seeks to divide the territory between Jewish and Arab populations, is at the core of resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict. In essence, it calls for the establishment of two separate states, Israel for the Jewish population and Palestine for the Palestinian population. This approach aims to provide Palestinians with their own state while ensuring Israel's security and preserving its Jewish majority, allowing it to remain a democratic and Jewish nation.

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF conduct air strikes on 'terrorist compound' at Mosque in Jenin (WATCH)

    The genesis of the two-state solution can be traced back to the 1978 Camp David Accords, a historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel. It gained momentum as the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) recognized Israel's right to exist in 1988, signaling its support for the two-state concept. Between 1993 and 1995, mutual recognition occurred, with Palestinians acknowledging the State of Israel and Israel acknowledging the PLO, its historical adversary. However, over the years, Hamas has rejected the two-state solution.

    This enduring dispute over Israel and Palestine's territory has given rise to the two-state solution, offering a potential path to peace by creating separate states for the Jewish and Palestinian communities. While it has seen support and recognition, it remains a complex and contentious issue, with challenges and obstacles on the path to a peaceful resolution.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
