American food vlogger discovers PhD scholar selling street food in Chennai, video goes viral (WATCH)

American food vlogger Christopher Lewis, while exploring street food in Chennai, met a kebab vendor who turned out to be a PhD scholar in biotechnology. Lewis shared the inspiring encounter online, highlighting the man's dedication to both his research and small food business.

In a heartwarming and surprising incident, an American food vlogger stumbled upon an unusual sight in Chennai, India. Famous vlogger Christopher Lewis, known for exploring street food across the world, captured a unique encounter during his trip to the city. While searching for local street food using Google Maps, he came across a small roadside shop selling chicken kebabs.

Lewis, intrigued by the shop's listing on Google Maps, decided to stop by and order a plate of Chicken 65. When he asked for the price, the vendor told him it was 50 rupees per 100 grams. As they conversed, Lewis learned something unexpected – the man selling kebabs was not just a regular street food vendor. He was also a PhD scholar, currently pursuing his studies in biotechnology.

Impressed and curious, Lewis asked more questions. The kebab seller proudly shared that while working at his small food stall, he was simultaneously continuing his research. He even showed Lewis some of his academic work online, revealing that his research papers and study thesis could be found on Google.

Deeply moved by the young man’s dedication and perseverance, Lewis wished him luck with both his business and his academic career. He posted the entire encounter on social media, and the video has since gone viral, inspiring viewers worldwide.

