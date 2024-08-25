'Aliens are real': ISRO chief reveals possibility of extraterrestrial life, warns of contact risks (WATCH)

ISRO chief S Somanath has suggested that the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations is not only possible but likely across the vast expanse of the universe.

In a thought-provoking statement that has ignited conversations within both scientific and public spheres, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, has suggested that the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations is not only possible but likely across the vast expanse of the universe. His remarks were made during a recent podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, where he delved into the potential realities of alien life and the implications of such discoveries for humanity.

The ISRO chief began by highlighting the dramatic technological progress humanity has achieved over the past century. He pointed out that just a hundred years ago, our technological capabilities were rudimentary compared to the advanced tools and systems we have today. This rapid evolution, he argues, provides a context for contemplating the existence of alien civilizations. If humanity can progress so significantly in such a short time, it stands to reason that other civilizations across the universe could be at various stages of technological development, some possibly far surpassing our current understanding.

During the podcast, the ISRO chairman proposed a compelling thought experiment to illustrate the diversity of potential alien civilizations. He urged listeners to imagine a civilization that is 200 years behind humanity in terms of technological development and another that is 1,000 years ahead. This scenario underscores the vast spectrum of technological and evolutionary stages that could exist among extraterrestrial life forms. According to the ISRO chief, such civilizations might already be present in the universe, possibly interacting with it in ways that are beyond our current capacity to detect or comprehend.

Expanding on this idea, the ISRO chairman encouraged his audience to consider where humanity might stand in terms of technological evolution over the next millennium. He suggested that as we project our advancements into the future, the possibility of encountering highly advanced alien civilizations becomes increasingly plausible. These civilizations, he posited, could be so far ahead in their development that their presence in the universe is almost imperceptible to us, potentially due to their ability to interact with the cosmos in ways that defy our current scientific understanding.

While the ISRO chairman expressed a strong belief in the likelihood of extraterrestrial life, he also voiced concerns about the potential dangers of making contact with such civilizations. He cautioned that alien life forms might possess entirely different genomic and protein structures compared to those found on Earth. This fundamental biological divergence could pose significant risks, particularly in the context of interactions between life forms that are vastly different in their makeup. Such encounters, he warned, could lead to dominance or conflict, depending on the nature of the interaction.

