Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes

A window on an Alaska Airlines flight traveling from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California shattered, resulting in a cabin pressure loss. This incident compelled the pilot to conduct an emergency landing back at Portland International Airport on Friday evening.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a proactive stance following the recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft. In an official statement released on Saturday, the DGCA confirmed that there have been no inputs or guidance from Boeing concerning the incident. Importantly, none of the Indian air operators currently include Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft as part of their fleet.

Despite this, as a precautionary measure, the DGCA has issued a directive instructing all Indian air operators to conduct a one-time inspection of the emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating in their fleets. The directive emphasizes the need for immediate action and underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of air travel within Indian airspace. Emergency exits play a critical role in ensuring passenger safety during unforeseen circumstances, and the DGCA's move is aimed at ensuring the continued airworthiness of the Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft.

Also read: 'Thought I'm going to die': Alaska Airlines passenger recounts moment plane's door blew out mid-air

"Pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs /guidance from Boeing so far. None of the Indian air operators have Boeing 737-9 Max as part of their fleet yet. However, as an abundant precautionary measure, DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet," the DGCA said in a statement.

A window on an Alaska Airlines flight traveling from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California shattered, resulting in a cabin pressure loss. This incident compelled the pilot to conduct an emergency landing back at Portland International Airport on Friday evening.

The incident transpired on Alaska Flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in November 2023, merely two months before the incident, as indicated by online FAA records.

Passengers aboard the aircraft informed KPTV that they experienced a loud bang and observed a rupture in the plane's wall at an altitude of 16,000 feet, where a window had shattered. There were reports that a child seated near the window was pulled towards the opening, resulting in the tearing of his shirt. Additionally, several passengers lost their phones, which were sucked out of the plane. Furthermore, a seat adjacent to the window was blown out due to decompression.

Also read: Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

Oxygen masks were deployed in the plane, and numerous passengers utilized them while awaiting the aircraft's return to the airport. The flight accommodated 174 passengers and had a crew of 6 members. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Boeing 737 Max, while widely popular globally, has faced significant safety challenges and controversies. In 2018 and 2019, two tragic crashes involving the 737 Max resulted in the loss of 346 lives in Indonesia and Ethiopia. These incidents were attributed to a flawed system known as MCAS, which autonomously tilted the plane's nose downward, beyond the pilots' control.