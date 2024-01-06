Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes

    A window on an Alaska Airlines flight traveling from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California shattered, resulting in a cabin pressure loss. This incident compelled the pilot to conduct an emergency landing back at Portland International Airport on Friday evening.

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a proactive stance following the recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft. In an official statement released on Saturday, the DGCA confirmed that there have been no inputs or guidance from Boeing concerning the incident. Importantly, none of the Indian air operators currently include Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft as part of their fleet.

    Despite this, as a precautionary measure, the DGCA has issued a directive instructing all Indian air operators to conduct a one-time inspection of the emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating in their fleets. The directive emphasizes the need for immediate action and underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of air travel within Indian airspace. Emergency exits play a critical role in ensuring passenger safety during unforeseen circumstances, and the DGCA's move is aimed at ensuring the continued airworthiness of the Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft.

    Also read: 'Thought I'm going to die': Alaska Airlines passenger recounts moment plane's door blew out mid-air

    "Pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs /guidance from Boeing so far. None of the Indian air operators have Boeing 737-9 Max as part of their fleet yet. However, as an abundant precautionary measure, DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet," the DGCA said in a statement.

    A window on an Alaska Airlines flight traveling from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California shattered, resulting in a cabin pressure loss. This incident compelled the pilot to conduct an emergency landing back at Portland International Airport on Friday evening.

    The incident transpired on Alaska Flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in November 2023, merely two months before the incident, as indicated by online FAA records.

    Passengers aboard the aircraft informed KPTV that they experienced a loud bang and observed a rupture in the plane's wall at an altitude of 16,000 feet, where a window had shattered. There were reports that a child seated near the window was pulled towards the opening, resulting in the tearing of his shirt. Additionally, several passengers lost their phones, which were sucked out of the plane. Furthermore, a seat adjacent to the window was blown out due to decompression.

    Also read: Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

    Oxygen masks were deployed in the plane, and numerous passengers utilized them while awaiting the aircraft's return to the airport. The flight accommodated 174 passengers and had a crew of 6 members. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

    The Boeing 737 Max, while widely popular globally, has faced significant safety challenges and controversies. In 2018 and 2019, two tragic crashes involving the 737 Max resulted in the loss of 346 lives in Indonesia and Ethiopia. These incidents were attributed to a flawed system known as MCAS, which autonomously tilted the plane's nose downward, beyond the pilots' control.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 7:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    NIA action: Four properties tied to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang confiscated in terror clampdown AJR

    NIA action: Four properties tied to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang confiscated in terror clampdown

    Want to build hostel for Sanatan school students: Delhi lawyer after buying Dawood Ibrahim's plot for 2 cr snt

    Want to build hostel for Sanatan school students: Delhi lawyer after buying Dawood Ibrahim's plot for 2 cr

    Kerala : Policeman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod RKN

    Kerala : Policeman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod

    Aditya L1 reaches solar destination: PM Modi commends landmark achievement AJR

    Aditya-L1 reaches solar destination: PM Modi commends landmark achievement

    Recent Stories

    'Merry Christmas' Exclusive: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi on working with each other for the first time RKK

    'Merry Christmas' Exclusive: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi on working with each other for the first time

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    'Thought I'm going to die': Alaska Airlines passenger recounts moment plane's door blew out mid-air avv

    'Thought I'm going to die': Alaska Airlines passenger recounts moment plane's door blew out mid-air

    NIA action: Four properties tied to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang confiscated in terror clampdown AJR

    NIA action: Four properties tied to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang confiscated in terror clampdown

    SPOTTED Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate style game

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon