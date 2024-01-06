Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

The distressing incident unfolded as the flight ascended to 16,000ft roughly six minutes after its 5:07 pm takeoff on Friday. Flight tracking data revealed that the plane had to make a swift landing at 5:26 pm due to a pressurization issue.

In response to a harrowing mid-air occurrence involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, the airline has taken a decisive step, temporarily grounding its entire fleet of 65 Boeing Max-9 aircraft. This precautionary measure follows a concerning incident where a window and a section of the fuselage on one of its planes blew out shortly after takeoff, compelling an emergency landing after departing from Portland, Oregon, on Friday.

Confirming the unsettling incident, Alaska Airlines stated, "Alaska Airlines flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure." Fortunately, the plane, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members, managed to land safely despite the terrifying ordeal.

Following this critical event, the airline swiftly implemented precautionary measures, choosing to temporarily ground its entire fleet of Boeing Max-9 planes on Saturday morning.

The distressing incident unfolded as the flight ascended to 16,000ft roughly six minutes after its 5:07 pm takeoff on Friday. Flight tracking data revealed that the plane had to make a swift landing at 5:26 pm due to a pressurization issue.

Witnesses on board captured images of the aircraft's damaged section, showing a significant hole near passenger seats, which circulated through news outlets. Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of this alarming event.

This specific Boeing 737 Max 9, certified only two months ago, has spurred concerns amid the aviation community. Boeing, along with the FAA, is actively engaged in collecting more information and supporting the ongoing investigation.

The Boeing 737 Max series has faced scrutiny following previous fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, resulting in a global grounding of all Max 8 and Max 9 planes. These incidents led to modifications in the plane's automated flight control system before their reinstatement. However, interruptions in Max deliveries have persisted due to manufacturing flaws, with Boeing recently advising airlines to inspect the planes for possible loose bolts in the rudder-control system in December.