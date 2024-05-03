Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon great summer sale 2024: Top smartphone deals you shouldn't miss

    First Published May 3, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    The Amazon Summer Sale 2024 is live brought a wave of incredible smartphone deals you won't want to miss. Cardholders of ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard credit/debit cards will receive an instant 10% discount. In addition, Amazon will provide exchange and no-cost EMI options. 
     

    If you've been thinking about getting a new smartphone, now could be the time to do it. Amazon's Great Summer Sale has begun for all members, and in the previous few days, the digital giant has teased several discounts that will soon be accessible. The offer starts today at 12 p.m. for all users.

    Several smartphones, including the OnePlus 12, iPhone 15 Pro, Xiaomi 14, and OnePlus 12R, are discounted during the event. Let's look at a few promising bargains.

    iPhone 15 Pro

    The iPhone 15 Pro, which was released in September of last year and is Apple's higher-end smartphone for 2023, is now on sale at a direct discount of 5%, bringing its price down to Rs 1,27,990 from Rs 1,34,900. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you will get an additional Rs 6,399 discount, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 15 Pro during the sale to Rs 1,21,591. There are also offers for ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards.

    OnePlus 12

    OnePlus' freshly introduced flagship product, the OnePlus 12, is also discounted during the sale. The phone's initial pricing was Rs 64,999. However, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you may receive a Rs 3,249 discount, lowering the phone's price to Rs 61,750.

    Again, there are incentives for ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda customers, so have a look. The OnePlus 12 has a 6.82-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and has a 5,400 mAh battery.

    Xiaomi 14

    The Xiaomi 14, which was released only last month, is also offered at a discount. The phone was originally priced at Rs 79,999, but is now available for a straight discount of Rs 10,000, bringing the price down to Rs 69,999. In addition, ICICI Bank Credit Cards receive a direct discount of Rs 4250 (except the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card). There are more bank offers available, which may be seen on Amazon's website.

    The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch screen with a 120Hz AMOLED touchscreen and a maximum brightness of 3,000nits. The phone features the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
     

    Redmi Note 13 Pro+

    The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ was announced in January and is currently on sale at a reduced price. The phone was initially priced at Rs 33,999, but is now being offered at Rs 30,999, with no bank incentives. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can receive a Rs 2,946 discount, bringing the phone's price down to Rs 28,053. ICICI Bank credit cardholders can additionally receive a Rs 3,000 rebate.

