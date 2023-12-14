Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years

    Minister Khandre reveals distressing wildlife loss in Karnataka: 49 tigers, 237 elephants in 3 years. Efforts are underway with funds allocated for conservation, and compensations aiding families affected by animal attacks. Tiger census cites 563 tigers, and elephant counts around 6395, stressing urgent conservation measures.

    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    The recent update shared by the Forest, Biology, and Environment Minister Ishwara Khandre, distressing statistics concerning wildlife fatalities have emerged in Karnataka. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the minister disclosed that over three years, the state has mourned the loss of 49 tigers and 237 elephants.

    Responding to inquiries raised by MLA Madhu G. Madegowda during the Legislative Council session, Minister Khandre provided detailed insights. He recapped that the toll includes 14 tigers and 74 elephants in 2020-21, followed by 19 tigers and 90 elephants in 2021-22, and 16 tigers and 73 elephants in 2022-23.

    Karnataka: Negligence of forest officials led to Captain Arjuna elephant's death?

    These figures are alarming as these animals maintain the balance of nature. The National Tiger Census 2022 report has estimated a total of 563 tigers existing within Karnataka. Along with this, a separate elephant census conducted in 2023 through direct observations in forest regions indicated an approximate count of 6395 elephants in the state, emphasizing the need for conservation efforts.

    Addressing conservation initiatives, the Minister highlighted the allocation of funds amounting to Rs. 6782.14 lakhs and Rs. 1312.41 lakhs for safeguarding tiger and elephant habitats under 'Project Tiger and Project Elephant,' jointly funded by the Central and State Governments. He also noted the disbursement of compensation, amounting to 105 lakhs for families affected by tiger attacks and 695 lakhs for those impacted by elephant attacks, which has helped the families of the victims during these tragic attacks.

