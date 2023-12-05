Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Negligence of forest officials led to Captain Arjuna elephant's death?

    Captain Arjuna's tragic death during a forest capture sparks mourning and doubt. Plans for state honours and a funeral emerge amid uncertainty about the events leading to his demise. Speculation and allegations swirl, prompting demands for a thorough investigation into the operation and accountability from the forest department.

    Karnataka: Negligence of forest officials led to Captain Arjuna elephant's death? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    The tragic demise of Captain Arjuna, the elephant, an esteemed figure who had claimed victory at the world-renowned Mysore Dasara Ambari eight times consecutively, has plunged the entire state into mourning. Arjuna met his fate during a forest capture operation, an event now shrouded in uncertainty, prompting widespread grief and a flurry of doubts regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

    Amidst the sombre atmosphere, plans are underway to honour Arjuna with full state honours, culminating in a funeral following traditional rituals conducted by the revered priests of the Mysore Palace. Yet, lingering questions persist about the events leading to Arjuna's demise, casting shadows of doubt on the operation that claimed his life.

    Mysuru Dasara: World famous Jamboo Savari commences with grand floral tribute

    Speculation abounds regarding the sequence of events during the forest capture operation near Balekere in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan district. Rumours swirl about a fatal shot fired during the operation, leading to Arjuna's loss of strength and subsequent vulnerability during an attack. Eyewitness accounts, notably from an elephant mahout present at the site, have sparked uncertainty regarding the circumstances of the purported gunshot wound to Arjuna's leg.

    Allegations have emerged suggesting critical errors in the operation's execution, pointing fingers at the forest department for miscalculated decisions and procedural mishaps. Reports suggest a misfire during the administration of medication to Arjuna, exacerbating the already precarious situation, and ultimately leading to his tragic demise.

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Captain Abhimanyu to carry Ambari for 4th consecutive time

    Amidst mounting pressures for a thorough investigation into the incident, tensions escalate at the site where Arjuna's elephant met its untimely end. Protests ensue, demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Captain Arjuna's death. Calls for immediate suspension of implicated officials and a transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) intensified in the face of public outrage.

    Local sentiments echo a growing belief that the forest department's alleged negligence played a pivotal role in Arjuna's demise. Anger simmers among the populace, denouncing the use of aged forests for such operations and demanding accountability for the tragic loss. The community mourns the passing of Arjuna, a 63-year-old beloved icon, amidst fervent appeals for justice and a thorough probe into the incident.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Focus on North Karnataka issues dominates Belagavi winter session for next two days

    Focus on North Karnataka issues dominates Belagavi winter session for next two days

    Retired IAS officer accused of rape in Karnataka; Counters with allegations of blackmail in Bengaluru vkp

    Retired IAS officer accused of rape in Karnataka; Counters with allegations of blackmail in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Delayed start to Belagavi winter session sparks controversy; check details

    Karnataka: Delayed start to Belagavi winter session sparks controversy; check details

    Karnataka: Seven Bihar workers lose lives while trapped in Vijayapura warehouse; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Seven Bihar workers lose lives while trapped in Vijayapura warehouse; check details

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at multiple locations across the state vkp

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at 63 locations across the state

    Recent Stories

    S and P projections: India to be 3rd largest economy by 2023, opportunity to become global manufacturing hub snt

    S&P projections: India to be 3rd largest economy by 2023, opportunity to become global manufacturing hub

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan graces city as chief guest at festival helmed by CM Mamta Banerjee; Read more ATG

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan graces city as chief guest at festival helmed by CM Mamta Banerjee; Read more

    Chennai unites amid floods: From helping homeless to stray dogs, heartwarming videos of solidarity go viral snt

    Chennai unites amid floods: From helping homeless to stray dogs, heartwarming videos of solidarity go viral

    cricket Hardik Pandya's journey to fitness: NCA unveils tailored 18-week rehabilitation program osf

    Hardik Pandya's journey to fitness: NCA unveils tailored 18-week rehabilitation program

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5 AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Karanpur seat where election cancelled due to candidate's death, now on January 5

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon