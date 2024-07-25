Entertainment

Kargil Diwas 2024: Why you should watch actor Mohanlal's Kurukshetra?

India commemorates victory in the 1999 Kargil War, where Indian forces ousted Pakistani troops from the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.
 

Major Mahadevan

Mohanlal reprised the role of Col Mahadevan in this 2008 Malayalam film directed by Major Ravi.

Kargil War

The film is based on the 1999 Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan, depicting the political situation from an Indian perspective.
 

Battle of Tololing

It revolves around the Battle of Tololing between Indian Army Colonel Mahadevan and Pakistani Army Colonel Chengiz. In the end, Col Mahadevan wins the war.
 

Where to Watch?

Kurukshetra's Malayalam version is available on OTT Saina. Hindi dubbed 'Aaj ka Kurukshetra' can be watched on YouTube.

Who is director Major Ravi?

Major Ravi is a retired officer of the Indian Army, former NSG commando, film actor and film director in Malayalam cinema.
 

