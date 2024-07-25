Kargil Diwas 2024: Why you should watch actor Mohanlal's Kurukshetra?

Entertainment
India commemorates victory in the 1999 Kargil War, where Indian forces ousted Pakistani troops from the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.
Mohanlal reprised the role of Col Mahadevan in this 2008 Malayalam film directed by Major Ravi.
The film is based on the 1999 Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan, depicting the political situation from an Indian perspective.
It revolves around the Battle of Tololing between Indian Army Colonel Mahadevan and Pakistani Army Colonel Chengiz. In the end, Col Mahadevan wins the war.
Kurukshetra's Malayalam version is available on OTT Saina. Hindi dubbed 'Aaj ka Kurukshetra' can be watched on YouTube.
Major Ravi is a retired officer of the Indian Army, former NSG commando, film actor and film director in Malayalam cinema.