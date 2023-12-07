'Ajrak' attire for Lord Ram arrives from Pakistan's Sindh province

The 'Ajrak' garments were handed over during a visit by Sai Harish Lal of Sant Asudaram Ashram, emphasizing cultural and religious unity. 'Ajrak' is considered a symbol of Sindh's civilization and culture, with spiritual importance explained by Swami Ganga Das.

In a heartfelt gesture of devotion, members of the Sindhi community ceremoniously dedicated traditional 'Ajrak' clothing from the Sindh province of Pakistan to the priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The vibrant 'Ajrak' garments, acquired recently by the Sindh community from Tehsil Pano Aqeel in Sakkhar city, were formally handed over to Mahant Ganesh Das of the Shivalay family by Sai Harish Lal of Sant Asudaram Ashram during his visit to Ayodhya a few days ago.

Dr Swami Gangadas Udasin and Sadhvi Sushila Devi, who journeyed from Haridwar, participated in the sacred dedication ceremony alongside Ram Mandir's assistant priest, Pradeep Das. The atmosphere resonated with fervent chants of "Jai Shri Ram, Jai Sakhi Baba, Jai Jhulelal." Swami Ganga Das explained the profound significance of the 'Ajrak' from Sindh province, considering it a symbol of the region's rich civilization and culture since time immemorial.

Construction continues at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, with plans to consecrate the new idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed on Wednesday that a distinguished guest list for the consecration ceremony is being finalized, featuring eminent individuals from diverse fields such as politics, business, sports, media, and entertainment, alongside notable spiritual leaders from across the nation.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the temple's construction, is set to extend invitations to 7,000 attendees, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serving as the chief guest, will lead the rituals within the sanctum sanctorum during the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at approximately 12:15 pm. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is also expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Modi.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Trust, informed reporters, "The Trust is making efforts to extend invitations to one representative from each of the 50 foreign countries. Additionally, invitations will be sent to the families of kar sevaks who sacrificed their lives in the Ram Mandir movement, as well as to distinguished individuals in the fields of science, judiciary, literature, and poetry."