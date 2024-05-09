Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ahmedabad woman orders paneer tikka sandwich, gets chicken instead; sues for Rs 50 lakh in damages

    This woman from Chamundanagar, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), ordered a paneer tikka sandwich through a food delivery app. However, the restaurant mixed up her order and sent a chicken tikka sandwich instead. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    A vegetarian woman used a food-delivery app to buy a Paneer Tikka sandwich from 'Pick Up Meals by Terra' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. However, the eatery eventually sent a chicken sandwich instead.

    According to NDTV, on May 3, the woman, Nirali, placed an order from her office in Ahmedabad's Science City. Interestingly, she began eating the sandwich. A few nibbles later, she noticed that the paneer had a firmer texture than normal. She initially believed it was soya, but it turned out to be chicken.

    Nirali, who has never eaten non-vegetarian cuisine, has filed a case against the restaurant for damages. She wrote to the Deputy Health Officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Following the event, the Food Department fined the establishment Rs 5,000. The woman told media that the occurrence was "dreadful" and could not be reversed.

    "Rs 5,000 is not enough and I will go to the consumer court," she stated. Nirali stated that she should seek justice from the customer court and demand Rs 50 lakh in compensation. She stated that even if the damages were bigger, they would not adequately express her feelings.

    The restaurant has yet to issue a comment in response to the event.

    Last month, a guy named Akash Gupta blasted an online delivery business after receiving non-vegetarian momos instead of vegetarian ones. The event occurred during Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day period in which many Hindus abstain from non-vegetarian foods.

    "Hello Wowmomo, Zomato, I'm a vegetarian, and I purchased vegetarian items. However, I received all nonveg things from your store, and the unfortunate issue is that Navratri is currently underway. How can you make such a huge error!" Gupta posted on X.

    Zomato and Wow Momo were quick to reply to his message. "Hello, Akash. This is a tremendous misunderstanding. It's quite severe and obviously not what we stand for. Mind sharing the order ID via DM so that we can resolve it as soon as possible," Zomato responded.

    In a similar event last year, the district consumer dispute redressal forum in Jodhpur levied a Rs 1 lakh penalty on online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato and restaurant partner McDonald's.

     

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
