Gold rate price on April 27: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala

Kerala is known for its fascination with gold jewellery

The price of gold is Rs 6,666 per gram for 22-karat gold today

The price for 24-karat gold is Rs 7,272 per gram in Kerala

Kerala has one of the lowest gold rates today in the country

The gold rates in Kerala have remained steady over the year 2021

