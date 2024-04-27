Kerala
Gold rate price on April 27: Check 22 and 24 carat rates in Kerala
Image credits: Getty
Kerala is known for its fascination with gold jewellery
Image credits: Getty
The price of gold is Rs 6,666 per gram for 22-karat gold today
Image credits: Getty
The price for 24-karat gold is Rs 7,272 per gram in Kerala
Image credits: Getty
Kerala has one of the lowest gold rates today in the country
Image credits: Getty
The gold rates in Kerala have remained steady over the year 2021
Image credits: Getty
