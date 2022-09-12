Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to cost Rs 1,800 crore

Space would be provided for idols of prominent Hindu seers within the temple complex. Idols of main characters from the Ramayana period will also be part of the temple complex.

The grand Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya will incur an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore, officials of the trust tasked with the temple construction have said.

On Sunday, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was set up following the Supreme Court's orders for the construction of the temple, held a marathon meeting at the Faizabad Circuit House, during which the body approved its rules and manual.

During the meeting, a unanimous decision was taken by trust members to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers within the temple complex. Idols of main characters from the Ramayana period will also be part of the temple complex. But constructing the Ram temple alone will cost an estimated Rs 1,800 crore. This assessment is based on a report by experts.

The Trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, told media persons that the rules and bye-laws of the trust were finalised at the meeting after taking in suggestions from everyone concerned and in-depth discussions with them.

Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal, Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, and ex-officio member District Magistrate Nitish Kumar were among those who attended the meeting. Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Keshav Parasharan and ex-officio member state Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Kumar, participated in the meeting virtually.

Rai further informed that the temple construction could be completed by December 2023, and Lord Ram is expected to take his seat in the temple's sanctum sanctorum by January 2024 Makar Sankranti festival.

