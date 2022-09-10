India cautions medical students headed to China of low pass rate, learning Putonghua and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The advisory was given by India since Beijing's COVID visa restriction has left thousands of Indians enrolled in Chinese medical institutes stranded at home. Over 23,000 Indian students are now enrolled in various Chinese institutions, according to government figures.

    India has issued a comprehensive guideline for prospective students who wish to study medicine in China, warning them of the risks, including low pass rates, the have to learn Putonghua, and strict requirements to be eligible to practise in India. The warning was given by India since Beijing's COVID visa restriction has left thousands of Indians enrolled in Chinese medical institutes stranded at home. Over 23,000 Indian students are now enrolled in various Chinese institutions, according to government figures. A vast majority of them are medical students.

    A limited number of students have lately been receiving visas from China for their return. However, the majority of them had trouble getting home because there are no direct flights and the two nations are currently negotiating to set up restricted flying facilities while taking Beijing's quarantine requirements into consideration.

    While this was going on, fresh students from India and other countries started enrolling in Chinese medical institutions. In light of this, the Indian Embassy in Beijing released a detailed warning. A startling finding of the advise is that, between 2015 and 2021, just 16 percent of students completed the exam needed to be eligible to operate in India.

    The Medical Council of India (MCIFMG )'s (Foreign Medical Graduate) Examination was taken by 40,417 students between 2015 and 2021, and only 6,387 of them passed it. The advise emphasised that just 16 per cent of Indian students who took clinical medical courses at 45 authorised colleges in China during that time period passed their exams.

    The recommendation included 45 medical schools authorised by the Chinese government to grant medical degrees lasting five years plus an internship of one year. Indian students are encouraged not to apply for admission to any other colleges than those 45.

    The notification also made clear that Indian students who are studying medicine in China must seek a licence in order to operate in the nation where they received their training. Students must pass the Chinese Medical Qualification Examination and get a physician qualification certificate in order to practise medicine in China after completing their internship, according to the advice.

    The National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam, which serves as the entrance examination for undergraduate medical education in India, must also be passed by Indian students who wish to pursue a medical degree from China, according to the advisory.

    Prior to travelling to China, students who plan to enrol in any university in China are advised to confirm the institution's inclusion on the list of 45 universities, the institution's inclusion, the duration of the course (which varies from university to university), the course's curriculum, the language of instruction, the mode of instruction (online or offline), the fee schedule, and the visa requirements.

    (With PTI inputs)

