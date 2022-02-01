  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Assembly elections, Centre slash rates of LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50

    Since October, there has been no change in the price of the non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder. The price of petrol and diesel are also unchanged since November. 
     

    Ahead of Assembly elections, Centre slash rates of LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the Union Budget, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday released the prices of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. With five states scheduled to face Assembly elections, the Central government continued to ease the cost, despite crude oil prices being sky-high at the international level. 

    On February 1, the price of a non-subsidized (14.2 kg) Indane domestic cylinder will be available at Rs 899.50 in Delhi. In Kolkata, the people will get a domestic LPG cylinder for Rs 926 of 14.2 kg. The price of a non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Mumbai is the same as in Delhi, while in Chennai, it will cost Rs 915.50. In Bangalore, the price will be Rs 902.50, while in Hyderabad it will cost Rs 952, and in Thiruvananthapuram, it will be Rs 909. 

    Since October, there has been no change in the non-subsidized domestic LPG cylinder price. The price of petrol and diesel are also unchanged since November. 

    Also Read: Budget 2022: ‘Made in India’ tablet replaces ‘Bahi-Khata’ for paperless Budget

    India's five states are slated to go under the polls, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand. The voting will be held from February 10 to March 7, and the results will be out on March 10. Ahead of the polls, there are the slightest chances of the price of the domestic LPG cylinder increasing. There may be some changes in the prices of commercial cylinders. 

    The OMCs on January 1, 2022, had slashed their rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price by Rs 102.50. 

    Also Read: Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation; what do colours indicate

    On December 1, the 19 kg LPG cylinder rate was raised by Rs 100, pushing the price of the commercial cylinder to Rs 2,101 in the national capital. This recorded as the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder. 

    The price of LPG cylinders in India is revised monthly for all states and union territories.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine border issue India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council gcw

    Ukraine border issue: India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP to kick off mega campaign for upcoming polls from Tuesday gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to kick off mega campaign for upcoming polls from Tuesday

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022 FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation what do colours indicate gcw

    Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation; what do colours indicate

    football transfer news Aubameyang move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta Football pundits voice concerns

    Aubameyang's move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta? Football pundits voice concerns

    United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time gcw

    United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: After Frank Lampard, Everton swoops Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli on Deadline Day-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Everton's new boss Frank Lampard swoops Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli

    Budget 2022: Made in India tablet replaces Bahi-Khata for paperless Budget FM Nirmala Sitharaman-dnm

    Budget 2022: ‘Made in India’ tablet replaces ‘Bahi-Khata’ for paperless Budget

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2