Ahead of Assembly elections, Centre slash rates of LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50

Ahead of the Union Budget, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday released the prices of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. With five states scheduled to face Assembly elections, the Central government continued to ease the cost, despite crude oil prices being sky-high at the international level.

On February 1, the price of a non-subsidized (14.2 kg) Indane domestic cylinder will be available at Rs 899.50 in Delhi. In Kolkata, the people will get a domestic LPG cylinder for Rs 926 of 14.2 kg. The price of a non-subsidized LPG cylinder in Mumbai is the same as in Delhi, while in Chennai, it will cost Rs 915.50. In Bangalore, the price will be Rs 902.50, while in Hyderabad it will cost Rs 952, and in Thiruvananthapuram, it will be Rs 909.

Since October, there has been no change in the non-subsidized domestic LPG cylinder price. The price of petrol and diesel are also unchanged since November.

India's five states are slated to go under the polls, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand. The voting will be held from February 10 to March 7, and the results will be out on March 10. Ahead of the polls, there are the slightest chances of the price of the domestic LPG cylinder increasing. There may be some changes in the prices of commercial cylinders.

The OMCs on January 1, 2022, had slashed their rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price by Rs 102.50.

On December 1, the 19 kg LPG cylinder rate was raised by Rs 100, pushing the price of the commercial cylinder to Rs 2,101 in the national capital. This recorded as the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

The price of LPG cylinders in India is revised monthly for all states and union territories.