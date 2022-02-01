Budget 2022: ‘Made in India’ tablet replaces ‘Bahi-Khata’ for paperless Budget

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature ‘Bahi Khata’, the Finance Minister opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday kept her look simple and elegant for her fourth budget presentation. What caught everyone’s attention was the tab in her hand, wrapped in a red cover which looks like Bahi Khata.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature ‘Bahi Khata’, the Finance Minister opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

The Finance Minister was seen sporting a crisp rusty brown saree with off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours -- brown and red, that hold a deeper significance. While the colour brown is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety; the red signifies warmth, love and power.

Sitharaman paired the saree with a white shawl and white face mask. The finance minister rounded up her look with a red bindi and tiny earings, which complimented her golden chain and bangles.

In the years past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to first ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and last year opted for a Made-in-India Pad. This year, the Budget documents come in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

Also read: Income Tax Slabs 2022-23: Here's what common man expects from Budget 2022

On Budget Day, the Union Finance Minister poses with the Budget bag before heading to Parliament. Independent India’s first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty had carried a leather portfolio to present the first Budget in 1947.

In fact, the word ‘Budget’ originated from the French word Bougette, which means leather briefcase.

The tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase was handed over to India by the British. In Britain, the Chancellor of the Exchequer (equivalent to the portfolio of the Finance Minister) poses with his suitcase in front of 11, Downing Street before the Budget speech.

Indian Finance Ministers started carrying a hardbound briefcase from 1970 to 2019. Unlike Britain, its shape and colours used to vary.

The Union Budget will be paperless this year too, in an attempt to go green. Going paperless will enable the government to cut down on the printing of documents for the presentation of tax proposals and financial statements. Barring a handful of physical copies, the Budget 2022 documents will be available mostly digitally.

The government had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' in 2021 so that the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public could access the documents with just a few clicks.