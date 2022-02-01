  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: ‘Made in India’ tablet replaces ‘Bahi-Khata’ for paperless Budget

    Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature ‘Bahi Khata’, the Finance Minister opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

    Budget 2022: Made in India tablet replaces Bahi-Khata for paperless Budget FM Nirmala Sitharaman-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday kept her look simple and elegant for her fourth budget presentation. What caught everyone’s attention was the tab in her hand, wrapped in a red cover which looks like Bahi Khata.

    Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature ‘Bahi Khata’, the Finance Minister opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

    The Finance Minister was seen sporting a crisp rusty brown saree with off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours -- brown and red, that hold a deeper significance. While the colour brown is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety; the red signifies warmth, love and power.

    Sitharaman paired the saree with a white shawl and white face mask. The finance minister rounded up her look with a red bindi and tiny earings, which complimented her golden chain and bangles.

    In the years past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to first ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and last year opted for a Made-in-India Pad. This year, the Budget documents come in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

    Also read: Income Tax Slabs 2022-23: Here's what common man expects from Budget 2022

    On Budget Day, the Union Finance Minister poses with the Budget bag before heading to Parliament. Independent India’s first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty had carried a leather portfolio to present the first Budget in 1947.

    In fact, the word ‘Budget’ originated from the French word Bougette, which means leather briefcase.

    The tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase was handed over to India by the British. In Britain, the Chancellor of the Exchequer (equivalent to the portfolio of the Finance Minister) poses with his suitcase in front of 11, Downing Street before the Budget speech.

    Indian Finance Ministers started carrying a hardbound briefcase from 1970 to 2019. Unlike Britain, its shape and colours used to vary.

    The Union Budget will be paperless this year too, in an attempt to go green. Going paperless will enable the government to cut down on the printing of documents for the presentation of tax proposals and financial statements. Barring a handful of physical copies, the Budget 2022 documents will be available mostly digitally.

    The government had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' in 2021 so that the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public could access the documents with just a few clicks.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders of new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders for new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: Vaccination a macro-economic indicator

    Economic Survey 2022: Vaccination a macro-economic indicator

    Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs India's growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Budget 2022: Meet the expert team behind the budget

    Budget 2022: Meet the expert team behind the budget

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: After Frank Lampard, Everton swoops Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli on Deadline Day-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Everton's new boss Frank Lampard swoops Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli

    Income Tax Slabs 2022 23 Here is what common man expects from Budget 2022 gcw

    Income Tax Slabs 2022-23: Here's what common man expects from Budget 2022

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year - ADT

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year

    Ukraine border issue India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council gcw

    Ukraine border issue: India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council

    Budget 2022 How long can Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans speech be this year gcw

    Budget 2022: How long can Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech be this year?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2