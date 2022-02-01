Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation; what do colours indicate

In the midst of the current coronavirus epidemic, Sitharaman chose to carry the documents in a tablet encased in a red cover with the national insignia embossed on it, rather than her characteristic 'bahi khata.'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept her appearance simple and beautiful for her fourth budget presentation, wearing a classic rusty brown saree with an off-white border design that ran down the sides. Her saree's rusty brown tone was a blend of two colours, brown and red, that had a deeper meaning. While the colour brown is frequently linked with durability, dependability, stability, and safety, the colour red is connected with warmth, love, and power. She accessorised with a white blanket and a white face mask. Sitharaman completed her ensemble with a crimson bindi and small earrings that complemented her gold chain and bangles.

In the midst of the current coronavirus epidemic, she chose to carry the documents in a tablet encased in a red cover with the national insignia embossed on it, rather than her characteristic 'bahi khata.' Sitharaman's dress selections have made news on multiple occasions, ranging from stunning handloom sarees to silk sarees. For the uninitiated, the Union Finance Minister's penchant for subtly exquisite handloom and silk sarees is widely known, and it's natural to presume that her sartorial selections are what set her apart.

The Finance Minister had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. Last year, Sitharaman kept her outfit basic when presenting the 2021-22 budget. She accessorised her appearance with a gold chain, bangles, and small earrings while wearing a clean red saree with off-white details and a gold border. Prior to that, Sitharaman wore a beautiful yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching top to the 2020-21 budget session. Her chosen colour, yellow, is generally connected with fortune and is considered lucky for special events.

Sitharaman dazzled in a warm pink Mangalgiri saree with gold borders, a gold chain, small diamond studs, and a bindi on her forehead during her 2019 budget presentation. The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Big expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

Also Read | Budget 2022: ‘Made in India’ tablet replaces ‘Bahi-Khata’ for paperless Budget