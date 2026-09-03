TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged BJP workers, armed with weapons, stormed and vandalised the party's Camac Street office in Kolkata in a 'well-planned attack'. He has demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and questioned police inaction.

'Disgraceful Assault on Rule of Law'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that BJP workers armed with weapons stormed the party's Camac Street office in Kolkata in the early hours of the morning and vandalised the premises, assaulted staff and damaged electronic equipment. In a post the TMC General secretary posted a video of the alleged attack and questioned the state Governor and Union Home Minister asking them to act against the attack. "This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning. Will the Governor of WB act? Will the Union Home Minister act? Will the PMO act? Or will they continue to look the other way? It is high time the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, takes serious note of what is happening and acts to uphold the rule of law in West Bengal. And one simple question for Suvendu Adhikari: why are you so scared of the Trinamool Congress and of me that you have to resort to this kind of intimidation? If this is how the Opposition is to be treated in West Bengal, through violence, vandalism and intimidation, then the Chief Minister have no moral authority to remain in office. He must resign. This is not democracy. This is political thuggery. Shame on those responsible. And shame on those who choose to remain silent. Every act like this will be remembered. Every attack, every act of intimidation, every abuse of power. Nothing will be forgotten," he said. Banerjee alleged that the incident took place at around 4.30 am when he was away in New Delhi and accused the BJP of carrying out a "well-planned attack".

What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. At around 4.30 am, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata. They attacked our people, snatched their phones, smashed furniture, ransacked the… pic.twitter.com/J3LrSsmKJI — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 3, 2026 "What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. At around 4.30 am, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata. They attacked our people, snatched their phones, smashed furniture, ransacked the premises and destroyed electronic equipment. And where was Kolkata Police? For nearly TWO HOURS, despite repeated calls and emails from our people and lawyers, there was no response. This is outrageous and unacceptable. We demand the immediate arrest of every person involved in this attack," he wrote on X.

Demands for Arrest and Accountability

He further alleged that police failed to respond for nearly two hours despite repeated calls and emails from party workers and lawyers.

"We also demand an investigation into who planned, organised and directed this violence, and why the police failed to act despite being repeatedly informed. No political party and no group of armed hooligans can be above the law. If people can storm a political party office with weapons at 4.30 in the morning, assault people and vandalise property while the police remain absent, then what exactly is left of the rule of law in West Bengal? Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now, "Banerjee added.

Incident Follows Recent Hoarding Controversy

The allegations come days after the West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault of police personnel during the removal of an allegedly unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street.

Meanwhile, the controversy erupted after Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by Kolkata Police personnel, removed a signboard reading "All India Trinamool Congress" from the building that houses Banerjee's office. (ANI)