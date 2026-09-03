TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged BJP workers, armed with weapons, stormed and vandalised the party's Camac Street office in Kolkata in a 'well-planned attack'. He has demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and questioned police inaction.
'Disgraceful Assault on Rule of Law'
What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. At around 4.30 am, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata. They attacked our people, snatched their phones, smashed furniture, ransacked the… pic.twitter.com/J3LrSsmKJI — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 3, 2026 "What happened at Camac Street this morning is a disgraceful assault on the rule of law. At around 4.30 am, BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed our party office in the heart of Kolkata. They attacked our people, snatched their phones, smashed furniture, ransacked the premises and destroyed electronic equipment. And where was Kolkata Police? For nearly TWO HOURS, despite repeated calls and emails from our people and lawyers, there was no response. This is outrageous and unacceptable. We demand the immediate arrest of every person involved in this attack," he wrote on X.
Demands for Arrest and Accountability
He further alleged that police failed to respond for nearly two hours despite repeated calls and emails from party workers and lawyers.
"We also demand an investigation into who planned, organised and directed this violence, and why the police failed to act despite being repeatedly informed. No political party and no group of armed hooligans can be above the law. If people can storm a political party office with weapons at 4.30 in the morning, assault people and vandalise property while the police remain absent, then what exactly is left of the rule of law in West Bengal? Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now, "Banerjee added.
Incident Follows Recent Hoarding Controversy
The allegations come days after the West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault of police personnel during the removal of an allegedly unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street.
Meanwhile, the controversy erupted after Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by Kolkata Police personnel, removed a signboard reading "All India Trinamool Congress" from the building that houses Banerjee's office. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)