Karnataka's SHLCC, chaired by CM DK Shivakumar, has greenlit investment projects totaling Rs 29,679 crore. These initiatives are poised to create over 66,000 jobs, with major contributions from sectors like aerospace, electronics, and energy.

Karnataka has approved investment projects worth Rs 29,679 crore with the potential to create more than 66,000 jobs, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.

In a post shared on X, Priyank Kharge said the projects were cleared at the 68th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. "At the 68th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting chaired by the Hon’ble @CMofKarnataka, investment projects worth Rs 29,679 crore were approved with the potential to create 66,000+ jobs," Kharge said.

Major Investments Highlighted

Highlighting some of the major investments, Priyank Kharge said Mahindra Aerostructures will invest Rs 2,300 crore to establish a facility for manufacturing aerospace parts and assemblies in Kolar, while Aequs Consumer Products will invest Rs 1,104 crore to expand manufacturing of components and assemblies for the electronics sector in Dharwad.

"Vibrancy Real Estates will invest Rs 2,195 crore to develop IT & ITES office space in Bengaluru," he said, adding that Toyota Kirloskar Motor will invest Rs 1,200 crore to establish a Business Intelligence Hub near Bengaluru.

Priyank Kharge said the investments reflected Karnataka's growing strength across sectors, including aerospace, electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and business intelligence. "From aerospace and electronics manufacturing to digital infrastructure and business intelligence, Karnataka continues to be one of India’s most trusted and preferred destinations for business and investment," he said.

New Projects and Additional Investments

According to a release, the SHLCC approved nine new projects and eight proposals for additional investments, with the projects expected to generate 66,360 jobs. Among the new projects, Hero Future Energies will make an investment of Rs 9,760 crore and create 3,200 jobs, while Nirani Sugars will invest Rs 4,062 crore and TruAlt Bioenergy Rs 2,988 crore. Epsilon will invest Rs 1,500 crore, while Lighthouse Alternative Assets will invest Rs 600 crore, according to the release.

The committee also approved additional investments by several companies, including MSPL, Ensure Reliance Power Solutions, Honda Cars, Bhima Fine Chemicals, Sansera, TVS Motors and Havells India.

CM Directs Scrutiny and Audit Measures

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to thoroughly scrutinise project reports submitted for industrial licences and said a pre-clearance audit should be made mandatory for projects. He also instructed officials to constitute a new audit team and ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the industrial policy while taking steps to encourage the establishment and expansion of industries in the state.

Ministers MB Patil, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, Ajay Singh and PM Narendra Swamy, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Minister's Economic Adviser LK Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Selvakumar, and other senior officials attended the meeting. (ANI)