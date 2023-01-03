AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner over Kanjhawala accident case

Kanjhawala accident case: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi tweeted and informed, "A group of @AamAadmiParty MLAs will be meeting the @DelhiPolice Commissioner at 11 am to discuss the strongest possible action against those responsible for the Kanjhawala crime and those who are supporting the criminals."

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will meet with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday to demand stern punishment for the people involved in the Kanjhawala incident.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car and dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, police said on Monday.

On Monday, five men allegedly in the car were charged with culpable homicide, among other sections, while police were accused of conducting a 'shoddy investigation' in the case.

The victim's body was found naked on the roadside in the Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi on Monday, said police.

A medical board has conducted a post-mortem examination of the body, and its report confirming whether the woman was raped, is still awaited.

AAP MLA Atishi tweeted and informed, "A group of @AamAadmiParty MLAs will be meeting the @DelhiPolice Commissioner at 11 am to discuss the strongest possible action against perpetrators of Kanjhawala crime and those protecting the perpetrators.

There will also be a discussion about how to make Delhi safer for women," the AAP MLA further added.

On Tuesday, Police said that the prob revealed that the 20-year-old woman who was dragged and killed after her scooter was hit by a car was not alone; she was with her friends at the time of the accident. According to the police, her friend fled the scene in fear, adding that the woman was summoned to record her statement.

Following the CCTV footage recovered by the police, the victim was seen leaving a hotel around 1:45 am after a New Year's Eve party. She was dressed in a pink T-shirt, while her friend wore a red one. According to the footage, the friend initially drove the scooter while the victim sat in the back seat.

Later, the footage revealed that they had switched places, with the victim in the driver's seat when the vehicle was hit by a car, as per police.

The friend escaped with minor injuries and fled the spot, while the victim got stuck under the car and was dragged along.

(With inputs from PTI)

