Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as new Gujarat party chief; Gopal Italia made national joint secretary

    During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively.

    AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as new Gujarat party chief; Gopal Italia made national joint secretary AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (January 4) appointed Isudan Gadhvi, who was its chief ministerial candidate in the recently held Gujarat assembly election, as the president of the party's state unit. The party has also given Gopal Italia, the AAP's outgoing Gujarat chief, national role. Italia has also been made co-incharge for Maharashtra.

    In a tweet, the  AAP said, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT !! The party hereby appoints new office bearers. Best wishes to all."

    Also read: Shraddha murder case: Sample of hair, bones matched with victim, confirms DNA report

    In a recently-held Gujarat Assembly elections, the AAP won as many as five seats and secured 13 percent of the popular vote in a performance that belied its high-decibel campaign in the state but cleared the way for it to become a national party.

    During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively.

    Vote counting, however, showed that the party succeeded more in splitting opposition votes and helping the BJP score a historic win.

    Also read: 'No place for nudity in Maharashtra': BJP leader Chitra Wagh slams Urfi Javed over wearing revealing attires

    It also failed to replace the Congress party as the principal opposition in the state. Despite the AAP cutting into its votes, the Congress still polled 27 per cent votes and won 17 seats.

    In several constituencies, especially in the Saurashtra region, the AAP seriously hurt the Congress party's prospects as the contest turned three-cornered with BJP succeeding to keep its core voters intact.

    AAP's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia, however, described his party's performance as "an impressive entry into BJP's Gujarat bastion" and said it was a victory of Kejriwal's "honest politics".

    Italia himself failed to win from Katargam in Surat, the diamond and textile hub that the AAP had sought to use as a launchpad for its Gujarat foray. He lost to BJP's Vinod Moradiya by more than 64,000 votes.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha murder case: Sample of hair, bones matched with victim, confirms DNA report - adt

    Shraddha murder case: Sample of hair, bones matched with victim, confirms DNA report

    Air India's Paris-bound flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi AJR

    Air India's Paris-bound flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details AJR

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details

    No place for nudity in Maharashtra: BJP leader Chitra Wagh slams Urfi Javed over wearing revealing attires - adt

    'No place for nudity in Maharashtra': BJP leader Chitra Wagh slams Urfi Javed over wearing revealing attires

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; check details AJR

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; check details

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7499 know specs price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

    Shraddha murder case: Sample of hair, bones matched with victim, confirms DNA report - adt

    Shraddha murder case: Sample of hair, bones matched with victim, confirms DNA report

    'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package vma

    'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package

    Auto Expo 2023 BYD seal electric sedan to make India debut soon gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric sedan to make India debut soon

    Air India's Paris-bound flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi AJR

    Air India's Paris-bound flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon