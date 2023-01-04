Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha murder case: Sample of hair, bones matched with victim, confirms DNA report

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police said that the DNA report confirms that the hair and bone samples recovered by the police during the investigation were of deceased Shraddha. Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of killing his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walker. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    In the most recent development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Delhi Police said that the DNA report confirms that the hair and bone samples recovered by the police during the investigation were of the deceased Shraddha. Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of killing his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walker. 

    According to the police, the bones and hair were recovered during the search from the forest areas of Delhi NCR, including Gurgaon and Mehrauli. 

    "The bone and hair samples from which DNA could not be extracted were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad for 'DNA Mitochondrial profiling'," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

    "We received the DNA reports on Wednesday. One piece of bone and a bunch of hair purportedly belonging to the deceased have matched with those of her father and brother, establishing the identity of the bone and hair as Shraddha Walker's," he said. Additionally, the bones will now be sent to the AIIMS for autopsy, which a medical board will conduct. 

    The Walker's murder details shook the entire country after the Delhi Police arrested Poonawala on November 12, who is presently in judicial custody. Poonawala allegedly strangled Walker on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for nearly three weeks before dumping them across the city over several days. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
