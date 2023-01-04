Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No place for nudity in Maharashtra': BJP leader Chitra Wagh slams Urfi Javed over wearing revealing attires

    In her video, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh has slammed the actress and requested the Commission of Women to take action against her, claiming that Maharashtra's culture doesn't allow such vulgarity.
     

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh has slammed the social media sensation and 'Big Boss OTT' fame Urfi aka Uorfi Javed, for wearing revealing clothes in public on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. In her video, the BJP leader criticised the actress and requested the Commission of Women to take action against her, claiming that Maharashtra's culture doesn't allow such vulgarity.

    Wagh claimed that a mother, whose daughter is nine-year-old, went through some scary ordeal and had approached her and asked her to raise the issue against Javed. 

     

    According to Wagh, this land is of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the culture of Maharashtra does not tolerate the nudity showcased by Urfi Javed. 

    Wagh asked the Maharashtra Women's Commission to take action against Urfi Javed. Known for her bizarre fashion sense, Urfi Javed is frequently in the news. Javed is frequently on the lookout for the newest dress that creates a buzz on social media. 

    On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare backed Urfi Javed after the state president of Mahila Morch of BJP in Maharashtra, Chitra Wagh, slammed Jadev for going topless on Mumbai streets and demanded her arrest. Andhare said, "If you object to Uorfi's outfits, can you object to Kangana Ranaut's and other actresses' outfits?"

    Urfi, aka Uorfi Javed, is best known for her role as 'Avni' in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.' Additionally, she  played Aarti in 'Meri Durga,' Bella in 'Bepannaah,' Mira in 'Puncch Beat,' and many others. Javed also appeared in 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie,' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

    Previously, Urfi Javed was also involved in a public spat with TV actress Chahatt Khanna after the latter criticised Urfi's fashion choices.

