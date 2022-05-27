Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A 'Guardian Ring' plan for International Day of Yoga

    The streaming will begin from Japan at 6 am local time and then move westward. As and when the sun rises, streaming will be done from other countries. 

    A 'Guardian Ring' plan for International Day of Yoga
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 27, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    Did you know that there is a plan to relay the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations across the world on June 21? Called the 'Guardian Ring', the process will string together feed from different Indian missions across the world which, every year, organise exercise events on International Day of Yoga. 

    The streaming will begin from Japan at 6 am local time and then move westward. As and when the sun rises, events from other countries shall also be streamed. 

    Also Read: Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    The 'Guardian Ring' underlines the 'One Sun, One Earth' concept and showcases the unification power of yoga, Sonowal said. 

    In the run-up to the  International Day of Yoga, 'Yoga Utsavs' are to be organised at 75 iconic places across India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sonowal said, adding that around 25 crore people are expected to take part in these events. The Yoga Utsav will be organised at five archaeological sites -- Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat), Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu). 

    The 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga

    Hyderabad played host to 'Yoga Utsav' to mark the 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Thousands of people, cutting across sections, took part in the event organised by the Ministry of Ayush along with the Telangana government. 

    The event was aimed at creating awareness about yoga's ability to enrich human lives and the multiple dimensions associated with it. 

    Present at the event conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) were Telengana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajanm, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Culture minister G Kishan Reddy. 

    The Common Yoga Protocol was performed by over 10,000 yoga enthusiasts performed. 

    Sonowal told the gathering that Yoga enriches health and mind and hence should be made a part of our lives. Encouraged by the turnout at the event, Sonowal said this would give further momentum towards the 8th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

    To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mysuru on the 8th International Day of Yoga to lead the celebrations of Yoga by enthusiasts and practitioners across the world. 

    Also Read: Aryan Khan drug case: NCB gives clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did Chhatrapati Shivaji scion Sambhajiraje exit Rajya Sabha elections? - adt

    Why did Chhatrapati Shivaji scion Sambhajiraje exit Rajya Sabha elections?

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    MP man throws wife into the well after being asked to wait for meal - adt

    MP man throws wife into the well after being asked to wait for meal

    Climate alert Massive coral bleaching in Andaman sea

    Climate alert! Massive coral bleaching in Andaman sea

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Recent Stories

    Andrew Symonds given farewell as true Australian cricket great-ayh

    WATCH: Andrew Symonds given farewell as true Australian cricket great

    Stranger Things: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show from season 1 RBA

    Stranger Things: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show from season 1

    Why did Chhatrapati Shivaji scion Sambhajiraje exit Rajya Sabha elections? - adt

    Why did Chhatrapati Shivaji scion Sambhajiraje exit Rajya Sabha elections?

    Chessable Masters 2022: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa loses final to Ding Liren in tie-breaker after superb comeback-ayh

    Chessable Masters 2022: Praggnanandhaa loses final to Ding Liren in tie-breaker after superb comeback

    football Real Madrid or Liverpool: Who will win Champions League final Yellow turtle predicts snt

    Real Madrid or Liverpool: Who will win the Champions League? Yellow turtle predicts

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon