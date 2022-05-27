A 'Guardian Ring' plan for International Day of Yoga

The streaming will begin from Japan at 6 am local time and then move westward. As and when the sun rises, streaming will be done from other countries.

Did you know that there is a plan to relay the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations across the world on June 21? Called the 'Guardian Ring', the process will string together feed from different Indian missions across the world which, every year, organise exercise events on International Day of Yoga.

The 'Guardian Ring' underlines the 'One Sun, One Earth' concept and showcases the unification power of yoga, Sonowal said.

In the run-up to the International Day of Yoga, 'Yoga Utsavs' are to be organised at 75 iconic places across India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sonowal said, adding that around 25 crore people are expected to take part in these events. The Yoga Utsav will be organised at five archaeological sites -- Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat), Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu).

The 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga

Hyderabad played host to 'Yoga Utsav' to mark the 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga. Thousands of people, cutting across sections, took part in the event organised by the Ministry of Ayush along with the Telangana government.

The event was aimed at creating awareness about yoga's ability to enrich human lives and the multiple dimensions associated with it.

Present at the event conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) were Telengana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajanm, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Culture minister G Kishan Reddy.

The Common Yoga Protocol was performed by over 10,000 yoga enthusiasts performed.

Sonowal told the gathering that Yoga enriches health and mind and hence should be made a part of our lives. Encouraged by the turnout at the event, Sonowal said this would give further momentum towards the 8th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mysuru on the 8th International Day of Yoga to lead the celebrations of Yoga by enthusiasts and practitioners across the world.

