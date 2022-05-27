Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan drug case: NCB gives clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son

    The Special Investigation Team has given a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, and one more person, in the Mumbai drugs case.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 27, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    In a big relief to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan in Mumbai drugs case on Friday. The investigating agency submitted the charge sheet on Friday, saying that “all the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak”.

    Last year, on October 2, the NCB Mumbai arrested Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, one Mumumn Dhamecha and five others in the drug case. Aryan was nabbed from the terminal to the cruise and was taken into custody.

    Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB alleged that it seized hard drugs including 5 grams of mephedrone MD, 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of hashish and 22 pills of MDMA ecstasy.

    The star kid was then sent into judicial custody and remained in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for over 25 days, during which his bail plea was rejected by the lower court, multiple times. However, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Justice Nitin Sambre’s single bench was hearing his bail plea; he was finally granted bail on October 28.

    Aryan Khan was released on bail by the Bombay High Court based on a few conditions. One, that Aryan cannot be in touch with any of the other accused, and two, that he will have to appear before the NCB  office every Friday.

    However, this condition was later laid off by the court after Aryan Khan filed a plea seeking modification in the bail conditions. The court exempted him from appearing before the NCB office every Friday but also said that he will have to appear before the SIT in New Delhi, as and when required by the probing team.

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
