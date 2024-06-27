Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    9-year-old brain tumor patient Ranveer Bharti turns IPS officer for a day in Varanasi [WATCH]

    In a kind gesture, the Varanasi police fulfilled the dream of a 9-year-old child named Ranveer Bharti, suffering from a brain tumour, to become an IPS officer for a day. The video shared by the police shows him meeting and shaking hands with other police personnel.

    9-year-old brain tumor patient Ranveer Bharti turns IPS officer for a day in Varanasi watch anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    The Varanasi police helped fulfill the dream of a young boy battling a brain tumor to become an IPS officer. Nine-year-old Ranveer Bharti, who is receiving treatment at Mahamana Cancer Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, saw his wish come true with the assistance of the local police. ADG Zone Varanasi shared about fulfilling the child's wishes on their official X handle. When translated from Hindi, the department's caption reads:

    “9-year-old Ranveer Bharti is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour at Mahamana Cancer Hospital, Varanasi. In such a situation, Ranveer expressed his wish to become an IPS officer, so the child's wish was fulfilled in the office #adgzonevaranasi."

    The three photos depict him sitting in a cabin, dressed in khaki. The video shows him meeting and shaking hands with other police personnel. It concludes with everyone assembling for a group photo.

    The initiative has garnered immense appreciation from netizens. The post was inundated with comments, with users commending the police for their compassion.

    One user wrote, "Sir, you won my heart. I salute you from my heart," while another added, "Commendable contribution towards this child."

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Congress suspends Vijay and Asawari Devtale for 6 years over anti-party activities vkp

    BREAKING: Maharashtra Congress suspends Vijay and Asawari Devtale for 6 years over anti-party activities

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended commute sentences of convicts anr

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended

    Historic steps in upcoming Budget: Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament AJR

    'Historic steps in upcoming Budget': Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament

    Recent Stories

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka government also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here's what we know vkp

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka govt also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here’s what we know

    Maharashtra Congress suspends Vijay and Asawari Devtale for 6 years over anti-party activities vkp

    BREAKING: Maharashtra Congress suspends Vijay and Asawari Devtale for 6 years over anti-party activities

    Karan Aujla makes history as Apple Music picks its first Indian Punjabi artist for 'Up Next' programme gcw

    Karan Aujla makes history as Apple Music picks its first Punjabi artist for 'Up Next' programme

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya? vkp

    Channapatna by-election: Is DyCM DK Shivakumar fielding his daughter Aishwarya?

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's EXPENSIVE wedding card contains gold Hindu gold idols and silver temple RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s EXPENSIVE wedding card contains gold Hindu god idols and silver temple

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon