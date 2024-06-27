9-year-old brain tumor patient Ranveer Bharti turns IPS officer for a day in Varanasi [WATCH]

In a kind gesture, the Varanasi police fulfilled the dream of a 9-year-old child named Ranveer Bharti, suffering from a brain tumour, to become an IPS officer for a day. The video shared by the police shows him meeting and shaking hands with other police personnel.

The Varanasi police helped fulfill the dream of a young boy battling a brain tumor to become an IPS officer. Nine-year-old Ranveer Bharti, who is receiving treatment at Mahamana Cancer Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, saw his wish come true with the assistance of the local police. ADG Zone Varanasi shared about fulfilling the child's wishes on their official X handle. When translated from Hindi, the department's caption reads:

“9-year-old Ranveer Bharti is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour at Mahamana Cancer Hospital, Varanasi. In such a situation, Ranveer expressed his wish to become an IPS officer, so the child's wish was fulfilled in the office #adgzonevaranasi."

The three photos depict him sitting in a cabin, dressed in khaki. The video shows him meeting and shaking hands with other police personnel. It concludes with everyone assembling for a group photo.

The initiative has garnered immense appreciation from netizens. The post was inundated with comments, with users commending the police for their compassion.

One user wrote, "Sir, you won my heart. I salute you from my heart," while another added, "Commendable contribution towards this child."

Latest Videos