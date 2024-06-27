Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Historic steps in upcoming Budget': Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament

    Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Murmu extended congratulations to all newly elected members, highlighting their mandate from the voters as a rare opportunity to serve the nation. She expressed confidence in their commitment to prioritise national interests above all.

    Historic steps in upcoming Budget: Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    In her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday (June 27), President Droupadi Murmu lauded the re-election of the Narendra Modi-led government, stressing the trust placed by the people in their leadership for a third consecutive term.

    Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Murmu extended congratulations to all newly elected members, highlighting their mandate from the voters as a rare opportunity to serve the nation. She expressed confidence in their commitment to prioritise national interests above all.

    President Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH)

    Here are top 7 quotes of the President:

    1. "The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being discussed all over the world today. The world is seeing that the people of India have formed a stable and clear majority government for the third consecutive time."

    2. "The 18th Lok Sabha is a historic Lok Sabha in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country."

    3. "India is now the 5th largest economy in the world. In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision."

    4. "Resolve of reform, perform, and transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world."

    5. "Several records of voting were broken in Kashmir; the Valley gave a fitting reply to India's enemies."

    Arvind Kejriwal's requests granted: Spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, belt and home food in CBI custody

    6. "My Government has provided Rs 3.20 lakh crores to the farmers of the country under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Since the beginning of the new term of my government, an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crores has been transferred to the farmers. The government has also made a record increase in the MSP for Kharif crops."

    7. "As a Vishwa Bandhu, India has taken initiative to solve many global problems. Today, India is known not for increasing the world's challenges but for providing solutions."

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    President Droupadi Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH) AJR

    President Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH)

    Arvind Kejriwal's requests granted: Spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, belt and home food in CBI custody AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal's requests granted: Spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, belt and home food in CBI custody

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details anr

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details

    LK Advani hospitalised: Veteran BJP leader 'stable and under observation', confirms AIIMS AJR

    LK Advani hospitalised: Veteran BJP leader 'stable and under observation', confirms AIIMS

    Recent Stories

    SBI to Bharti Airtel: Stocks to watch out for on June 27 RKK

    SBI to Bharti Airtel: Stocks to watch out for on June 27

    South Africa qualify for maiden T20 WC final: Revisiting Proteas' painful semifinal curse at ICC events snt

    South Africa qualify for maiden T20 WC final: Revisiting Proteas' painful semifinal curse at ICC events

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    'Kalki 2898 AD': What is Disha Patani's role in the film? RKK

    'Kalki 2898 AD': What is Disha Patani's role in the film?

    President Droupadi Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH) AJR

    President Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon