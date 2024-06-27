'Historic steps in upcoming Budget': Top quotes from President Murmu's address in Parliament

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Murmu extended congratulations to all newly elected members, highlighting their mandate from the voters as a rare opportunity to serve the nation. She expressed confidence in their commitment to prioritise national interests above all.

In her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday (June 27), President Droupadi Murmu lauded the re-election of the Narendra Modi-led government, stressing the trust placed by the people in their leadership for a third consecutive term.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Murmu extended congratulations to all newly elected members, highlighting their mandate from the voters as a rare opportunity to serve the nation. She expressed confidence in their commitment to prioritise national interests above all.

President Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH)

Here are top 7 quotes of the President:

1. "The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being discussed all over the world today. The world is seeing that the people of India have formed a stable and clear majority government for the third consecutive time."

2. "The 18th Lok Sabha is a historic Lok Sabha in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country."

3. "India is now the 5th largest economy in the world. In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision."

4. "Resolve of reform, perform, and transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world."

5. "Several records of voting were broken in Kashmir; the Valley gave a fitting reply to India's enemies."

Arvind Kejriwal's requests granted: Spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, belt and home food in CBI custody

6. "My Government has provided Rs 3.20 lakh crores to the farmers of the country under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Since the beginning of the new term of my government, an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crores has been transferred to the farmers. The government has also made a record increase in the MSP for Kharif crops."

7. "As a Vishwa Bandhu, India has taken initiative to solve many global problems. Today, India is known not for increasing the world's challenges but for providing solutions."

Latest Videos