Karan Aujla makes history as Apple Music picks its first Punjabi artist for 'Up Next' programme

Singer-rapper Karan Aujla has reached a new milestone. Apple Music has chosen the musician as the latest addition to its Up Next programme and he is the first Punjabi artiste to join Apple Music’s global artiste initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.

Karan Aujla, born Jaskaran Singh Aujla in Ghurala, Punjab, in 1997, moved to Vancouver in 2014 and began his career as a lyricist in 2016. Initially, he composed music for Diljit Dosanjh and Jazzy B, two well-known Punjabi musicians. Since launching his solo career in 2018, Aujla has worked with well-known rappers including YG and Badshah.

Even though Aujla is a well-known solo artist now, his lyrical background can still be seen in his work, which is full of vivid imagery and witty analogies drawn from Punjabi culture. His popularity may be attributed to his distinctive sound, which combines hard-hitting hip-hop with R&B in his vocal style.

Up Next, a monthly artist programme on Apple Music, helps up-and-coming musicians by utilising the vast resources of the platform to raise their profile among music lovers across the world. The editorial staff at Apple Music chooses a new artist each month for the spotlight and provides different forms of promotional assistance, such as an iPhone short film, an interview with an Apple Music radio anchor, and more. Previous artists featured in the Up Next programme include Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed talents such as Khalid, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion.



Now in its eighth year, the Up Next programme includes a curated companion playlist featuring new and emerging artists chosen by Apple Music editors from around the world.

The playlist features musicians that Apple Music editors are enthusiastic about and want to promote to a wider audience. It is broad, spanning many genres and nations. Apple Music added localised marketing showcasing musicians from several nations, including India, to its Up Next initiative in March 2021.

