6-year-old escapes leopard attack in Karnataka’s BRT tiger reserve

In an act of bravery, a 6-year-old girl escapes a leopard attack with the help of her father and the neighbors, in the BRT tiger reserve of Chamarajanagar. The brave father screamed for his neighbors and started chasing away the leopard, while it was dragging his daughter to the forest.

A brave father rescued his daughter from a leopard, in the BRT tiger reserve in Karnataka. The six-year-old girl was reportedly using the mobile while being seated on the front yard of her house when the leopard started to attack and drag her to the forest.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the Kaggaligundi podu village of Kollegala ward of Chamarajanagar. The leopard attacked the girl, identified as Sushila, and started to drag her toward the forest. Once Sushila started screaming, her father Ramu came out of the house to see the shocking visual. He quickly called for help from the neighbors, who came running to the location, frightening the leopard.



The leopard dragged the girl a few yards and dropped her into a pit, wounding the girl. The villagers have built numerous pits to lure the wild animals into the trench. The leopard ran into the wild after the people chased the animal.

Sushila is recovering: Doctors

After being dragged and thrown fiercely into the trench, the girl was wounded from head to toe. The leopard had pounced on her in the front yard and due to this, her lower jaw was fractured. She had to undergo surgery and is currently admitted in the KR hospital, Mysuru. She is currently under treatment and the condition is stable, says the doctors.

Parents in a deep shock:

Though the girl was saved, Ramu and Sushila are in deep shock from the incident. Director of BRT, Deepa J reported this as the first-ever leopard attack in the village. Sushila’s life was saved due to the courage and bravery shown by her father, Ramu, and the neighbors.

Animal attacks have been very common in the villages residing near wildlife. Very recently, a sloth bear attack was reported in the Gadag district of Karnataka, where a woman axed the bear and saved her husband and brother, making the other two bear cubs run away. Such kinds of incidents are a warning to the villagers, who roam around at dusk, near the forest.



Roaming around close proximity to wild animals makes them furious, resulting in attacks. The villagers have been warned to carry sticks, knives, and axes while collecting firewood in the forests. They are also warned to look around carefully while crouching down, as this serves as an attacking opportunity for the big cats in the forest.

Camera traps all around:

In the aftermath of the incident, the forest officials placed several camera traps to catch the leopard. They are also monitoring the carnivores, which surround the village.