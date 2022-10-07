Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

A leopard was found in a well of a house at Puthiyidam in Wayanad, Kerala, on Friday. Wildlife officials rescued the wild cat from the well after hours of attempts. The incident took place under Vegur Forest Division in North Wayanad.

Jose, the house owner, said his family came to know that the tiger had fallen into the well at 6 am the morning after they realised that water was not getting pumped out despite repeatedly running the motor. The forest department officials were informed in the morning.

The leopard had damaged the water pumps; that's why we did not get water, he said. Though there was a net covering the well, the animal somehow accidentally fell through it, a senior wildlife official said.

Forest department officials led by the North Wayanad DFO Martin Lowel reached the spot and started efforts to rescue the leopard.

The rescue operation was delayed as the drug squad was not in Wayanad. Help had to be sought from the Tamil Nadu wildlife department. The leopard was rescued from the 30 feet deep well. For initial care, the leopard was transferred to animal care facility. It will be kept in the cage for the time being, and as its health condition improves, it will be released into the forest.