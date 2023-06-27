Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack

    A woman courageously fought with a bear and saves her husband and brother from bear attack

    Karnataka: Woman saves husband and brother from bear attack vkp
    In an act of courage, a 35-year-old woman saved her husband and brother by killing a sloth bear, which had attacked them while working on the farm in Karnataka's Haveri. Both men are out of danger and are recovering in the hospital. 

    The exuberant courage and presence of mind saved both the men, who were fighting against the three bears, among the two were the babies of the bear which was killed. The two bears fled out of the farm, fearing the sudden retaliation from the humans. 

    The woman charged at the bear with an axe, forcing it to run while bleeding. The sloth bear, which was wounded, was later found dead in near proximity to the farm. 

    This bold act took place on Saturday while the three bears -- one of which was the parent -- were attacking Basirsab Savadatti of Basavanakatti and Razaq Nalaband of Mundagod on the farm. 

    "I quickly struck one of the bears with an axe after spotting my husband and brother being attacked by the bears. The other two bears fled the area after being attacked by my husband and his brother, who was already injured, according to Sabina, the brave woman.

    "The bears severely injured my husband and my brother, so I hurriedly struck the bear with an axe, wounding it. I have no idea where the courage came from to do this.  However, my brother and husband are currently not in danger, Sabina said.

